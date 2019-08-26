Toggle Menu
From Salli Par Eedu to Baby Corn: Interesting recipes to try this weekhttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/food-wine/salli-par-eedu-baby-corn-mutton-galouti-delicious-easy-recipes-5937387/

From Salli Par Eedu to Baby Corn: Interesting recipes to try this week

Add some distinct flavours to your week with these delicious recipes. Which one would you like to try?

Recipe, delicious recipes, weekday recipes, indian express
Which recipe would you like to try this week? (Designed by Rajan Sharma/The Indian Express)

A new week calls for a new set of recipes to make it more interesting and full of distinct flavours. So even if you have a hectic day at work, these recipes are sure to make you smile! So here we are to help you have a wonderful week ahead. Tell us, which recipe would you like to try?

Mutton Galouti by Chef Pawan from Fat Albert

mutton galouti, mutton galouti recipe, delicious recipe, indian express
Serve the galouti kebabs hot with mini paratha, mint chutney, and some lemon wedges.

Ingredients:

600g – Mutton meat
100g – Raw papaya
1tbsp – Ginger (finely chopped)
1tbsp – Garlic (finely chopped)
6 – Cloves
1tsp – Mutton masala
2 – Black cardamom
2tsp – Poppy seeds
4 – Peppercorn
½ – Cinnamon stick
2 blades – Mace
2 – Green cardamom
½ cup – Fresh coriander (finely chopped)
2 – Fresh green chilli
2tbsp –  Roasted gram flour
1 – Egg
Salt to taste
2tbsp – Ghee for pan frying

Method:

*Take a bowl and mix all the ingredients and keep aside for 15 minutes

*Take a mincer and mince all the ingredients.

Advertising

*Once the mixture is minced, knead it into a dough.

*Now shape the mixture into round patties of desired size.

*Keep in the fridge for 15 minutes.

*Take a pan and put it over medium heat.

*Fry the kebabs, browning them on both sides.

*Serve hot with the accompaniments like mini parantha, mint chutney, laccha onion, and lemon wedges.

Baby Corn from Hitchki

baby corn, baby corn recipe, monsoon recipe, indian express, indian express news
You can munch of this delicious baby corn recipe while sipping some masala tea this monsoon.

Ingredients:

200g – Sabudana (soaked)
40g – Peanut (crushed)
0.4g – Curry leaves
2g – Mustard seeds
5g – Roasted jeera powder
Salt (to taste)
40g – Boiled potato
Oil (for frying)

For Coriander Pesto

50g – Coriander leaves
2tbsp – Olive oil
10g – Amul cheese
3g – Green chilli

Method

For the Baby corn

*Place all the ingredients except the oil in a bowl and kneed them to thoroughly mix them.

*Heat the oil in a kadhai to a medium heat.

*Take the mixture and make evenly-weighted balls. Insert a satay stick in them and let it chill in a fridge.

*Fry the sticks in the fryer on a medium heat till the outer coating has a nice golden crust on it.

For the pesto

*Place all the ingredients in a small blender jar and blend till a grainy texture is achieved.

Salli Par Eedu from Baar Baar

Salli Per Eedu recipe, delicious recipe, easy to make recipe, indian express news
Have you ever tried this dish before?

Ingredients:

3 cups – Potato (julienned to straws and deep fried till crisp)
2 – Whole eggs
1 – Tomato (finely chopped)
2tbsp – Coriander leaves, chopped
Salt
1tsp – Black pepper powder (freshly crushed)
1tbsp – Ghee

Method:

*In a kadai, deep fry the potato straws till they are crisp and golden. Strain on a tissue and keep aside.

*Heat ghee in a pan and add chopped tomatoes and potato straws in it. Spread to make it appear as a bed.

*Sprinkle some chopped coriander and break two eggs over the potatoes.

Advertising

*Sprinkle salt and pepper on the eggs and close with a lid.

And serve Salli Per Eedu with bread or pao.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android