From Salli Par Eedu to Baby Corn: Interesting recipes to try this week

A new week calls for a new set of recipes to make it more interesting and full of distinct flavours. So even if you have a hectic day at work, these recipes are sure to make you smile! So here we are to help you have a wonderful week ahead. Tell us, which recipe would you like to try?

Mutton Galouti by Chef Pawan from Fat Albert

Ingredients:

600g – Mutton meat

100g – Raw papaya

1tbsp – Ginger (finely chopped)

1tbsp – Garlic (finely chopped)

6 – Cloves

1tsp – Mutton masala

2 – Black cardamom

2tsp – Poppy seeds

4 – Peppercorn

½ – Cinnamon stick

2 blades – Mace

2 – Green cardamom

½ cup – Fresh coriander (finely chopped)

2 – Fresh green chilli

2tbsp – Roasted gram flour

1 – Egg

Salt to taste

2tbsp – Ghee for pan frying

Method:

*Take a bowl and mix all the ingredients and keep aside for 15 minutes

*Take a mincer and mince all the ingredients.

*Once the mixture is minced, knead it into a dough.

*Now shape the mixture into round patties of desired size.

*Keep in the fridge for 15 minutes.

*Take a pan and put it over medium heat.

*Fry the kebabs, browning them on both sides.

*Serve hot with the accompaniments like mini parantha, mint chutney, laccha onion, and lemon wedges.

Baby Corn from Hitchki

Ingredients:

200g – Sabudana (soaked)

40g – Peanut (crushed)

0.4g – Curry leaves

2g – Mustard seeds

5g – Roasted jeera powder

Salt (to taste)

40g – Boiled potato

Oil (for frying)

For Coriander Pesto

50g – Coriander leaves

2tbsp – Olive oil

10g – Amul cheese

3g – Green chilli

Method

For the Baby corn

*Place all the ingredients except the oil in a bowl and kneed them to thoroughly mix them.

*Heat the oil in a kadhai to a medium heat.

*Take the mixture and make evenly-weighted balls. Insert a satay stick in them and let it chill in a fridge.

*Fry the sticks in the fryer on a medium heat till the outer coating has a nice golden crust on it.

For the pesto

*Place all the ingredients in a small blender jar and blend till a grainy texture is achieved.

Salli Par Eedu from Baar Baar

Ingredients:

3 cups – Potato (julienned to straws and deep fried till crisp)

2 – Whole eggs

1 – Tomato (finely chopped)

2tbsp – Coriander leaves, chopped

Salt

1tsp – Black pepper powder (freshly crushed)

1tbsp – Ghee

Method:

*In a kadai, deep fry the potato straws till they are crisp and golden. Strain on a tissue and keep aside.

*Heat ghee in a pan and add chopped tomatoes and potato straws in it. Spread to make it appear as a bed.

*Sprinkle some chopped coriander and break two eggs over the potatoes.

*Sprinkle salt and pepper on the eggs and close with a lid.

And serve Salli Per Eedu with bread or pao.