From Salli Par Eedu to Baby Corn: Interesting recipes to try this week

A new week calls for a new set of recipes to make it more interesting and full of distinct flavours. So even if you have a hectic day at work, these recipes are sure to make you smile! So here we are to help you have a wonderful week ahead. Tell us, which recipe would you like to try?
Mutton Galouti by Chef Pawan from Fat Albert
Ingredients:
600g – Mutton meat
100g – Raw papaya
1tbsp – Ginger (finely chopped)
1tbsp – Garlic (finely chopped)
6 – Cloves
1tsp – Mutton masala
2 – Black cardamom
2tsp – Poppy seeds
4 – Peppercorn
½ – Cinnamon stick
2 blades – Mace
2 – Green cardamom
½ cup – Fresh coriander (finely chopped)
2 – Fresh green chilli
2tbsp – Roasted gram flour
1 – Egg
Salt to taste
2tbsp – Ghee for pan frying
Method:
*Take a bowl and mix all the ingredients and keep aside for 15 minutes
*Take a mincer and mince all the ingredients.
*Once the mixture is minced, knead it into a dough.
*Now shape the mixture into round patties of desired size.
*Keep in the fridge for 15 minutes.
*Take a pan and put it over medium heat.
*Fry the kebabs, browning them on both sides.
*Serve hot with the accompaniments like mini parantha, mint chutney, laccha onion, and lemon wedges.
Baby Corn from Hitchki
Ingredients:
200g – Sabudana (soaked)
40g – Peanut (crushed)
0.4g – Curry leaves
2g – Mustard seeds
5g – Roasted jeera powder
Salt (to taste)
40g – Boiled potato
Oil (for frying)
For Coriander Pesto
50g – Coriander leaves
2tbsp – Olive oil
10g – Amul cheese
3g – Green chilli
Method
For the Baby corn
*Place all the ingredients except the oil in a bowl and kneed them to thoroughly mix them.
*Heat the oil in a kadhai to a medium heat.
*Take the mixture and make evenly-weighted balls. Insert a satay stick in them and let it chill in a fridge.
*Fry the sticks in the fryer on a medium heat till the outer coating has a nice golden crust on it.
For the pesto
*Place all the ingredients in a small blender jar and blend till a grainy texture is achieved.
Salli Par Eedu from Baar Baar
Ingredients:
3 cups – Potato (julienned to straws and deep fried till crisp)
2 – Whole eggs
1 – Tomato (finely chopped)
2tbsp – Coriander leaves, chopped
Salt
1tsp – Black pepper powder (freshly crushed)
1tbsp – Ghee
Method:
*In a kadai, deep fry the potato straws till they are crisp and golden. Strain on a tissue and keep aside.
*Heat ghee in a pan and add chopped tomatoes and potato straws in it. Spread to make it appear as a bed.
*Sprinkle some chopped coriander and break two eggs over the potatoes.
*Sprinkle salt and pepper on the eggs and close with a lid.
And serve Salli Per Eedu with bread or pao.