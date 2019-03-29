Tried and True

It’s been more than a decade since the trend was started by high-end standalone restaurants such as Olive Bar and Kitchen, of a salad-bowl menu, featuring dishes from across Europe and the Middle-East, with maybe a few Indian twists thrown in. It filtered down to mid-range places, which began to sling out shakshoukas and Shepherd’s pie with as much alacrity as sizzlers. It seems the appeal of this kind of multicuisine approach doesn’t fade, at least not for those in the hospitality business.

Hotel Delmaar, from the people behind Sly Granny, is one such restaurant. If you’re looking for something to challenge your palate and your intellect, find another place to sharpen your knife and fork; at Delmaar, the prevailing theme is comfort, familiarity and an abiding faith in the appeal of the old-fashioned — all the way from the bright, colonial-style decor to the generously apportioned food on your plate.

We started with the Lamb Merguez — lamb sausages served on pita (subtly sweet like all fresh-baked bread), with hummus and tzatziki. The fat, beautifully-seasoned sausages were a good indication of what direction the meal would go in, and we were not let down. Pepperoni Pizza, if made with good quality pepperoni and lashings of sauce, can hardly go wrong and we were not disappointed in the one served here. This was followed by the Herb Roast Chicken — the savouriness of the perfectly-cooked meat paired well with the smoky sweetness of roasted carrots and turnips.

The highlight of the meal, however, was the Saffron Pumpkin Tortellini. The hand-rolled fresh pasta didn’t quite resemble the belly button of the goddess Venus, as legend says it’s supposed to, but it was plump and generously filled, and made for a tasty mouthful when used to wipe up the buttery, slightly sweet sauce.

What works for Hotel Delmaar, in the first place, is delicious food made with first-rate ingredients. It doesn’t hurt that this is a place which suits every mood (except maybe Friday night with drinking buddies). Whether you’re here with family, friends or a significant other, the ambience and service are non-intrusive enough and the menu is versatile enough. It has something for everyone — bright salads for the diet conscious, mac and cheese (and other comforting dishes) for fussy children and hearty plates of roast chicken and pork belly for those who love well-cooked meat.

Meal for Two: Rs 2,500 (approximately; without alcohol)

Address: Select Citywalk, Saket