Saina Nehwal says protein is essential for badminton players: ‘Thoda sa non-veg khaana padega’

Saina Nehwal recently emphasised the importance of diet for badminton players, labelling protein as a non-negotiable component of their training. “How much you eat, how much you train…you don’t have to kill yourself, but do the right kind of training which is good for your body. And you have to add protein. Thoda sa non-veg khaana padega (You have to eat a little non-vegetarian food). You don’t have to eat too much, but eat right so that your body weight doesn’t increase much. You will have to make yourself fit and quick on the court, so the body has to be light. Body fat should be less…” the former Olympic winner told Journey of Giants Podcast on YouTube.

She added, “There has to be a program. One day, you are pushed, but the second day, you can back off a little. It can’t be 4 hours of training every day. That way you hurt your knees, ankle and back. You feel that more is better for results, but I also learned it from my experience and years of playing that it is not the way. You can’t be so tired before the tournament.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Taking a cue from her admission, we asked an expert all about protein and non-vegetarian food.

Dr Aniket Mule, consultant, internal medicine, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, agreed that protein is important not only for building muscle but also for overall metabolic health. “For athletes, it helps with tissue repair, enzyme function, and recovery after physical stress. In badminton, where muscles and joints experience continuous strain, getting enough protein helps prevent muscle loss, supports quicker recovery, and maintains strength,” he told indianexpress.com.

Adding that not getting enough protein can lead to muscle loss, slower recovery, fatigue, and a higher risk of injuries, Dr Mule said: “Over time, it can also weaken immunity and overall stamina. For athletes, this might mean lower performance and longer recovery times between training sessions.”

Does higher protein intake have a role in controlling body fat medically?

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According to Dr Mule, protein helps with better body composition. “It preserves lean muscle mass while the body uses fat for energy. Also, protein has a higher thermic effect, meaning the body burns more energy digesting it. It also increases feelings of fullness, which can help prevent overeating. However, fat loss mainly depends on total calorie intake, activity levels, and metabolic health.”

Athletes need protein (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Athletes need protein (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Is it medically necessary to include non-vegetarian foods to meet protein needs?

Not necessarily, contended Dr Mule. “Non-vegetarian foods offer complete proteins with all essential amino acids, making them efficient sources. However, a well-planned vegetarian diet that includes dairy, pulses, legumes, soy, nuts, and grains can also provide enough protein. The key is to ensure a variety and sufficient quantity.”

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That said, Dr Mule noted that, clinically, animal proteins are more bioavailable, meaning the body absorbs and uses them more easily. “They also provide important micronutrients like vitamin B12 and heme iron, which are crucial for energy levels and preventing deficiencies, especially in athletes who have high physical demands,” he said.

So, what is the medical advice for athletes trying to balance performance and body fat?

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Dr Mule stressed that the focus should be on a balanced and sustainable approach. “This includes adequate protein intake, managing calories, regular training, proper hydration, and enough rest. Instead of debating vegetarian versus non-vegetarian, the emphasis should be on consistently meeting nutritional needs to support both performance and long-term health,” said Dr Mule.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.