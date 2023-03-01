Cream cheese in cookies — what a ’10/10 idea!’

If you’re a fan of cookies and cream cheese, you are in for a delightful surprise tonight. Shivesh Bhatia, popular baker, food blogger, and author, recently shared a recipe on his Instagram page that will surely get you excited — and why not, it is, after all, a combination of your favourite things!

“Cream cheese in cookies? YES PLEASE,🍪 I had never tasted cookies with cream cheese until I saw a video of Saif Ali Khan making these on YouTube! What a 10/10 idea!,” he wrote alongside a video sharing the recipe.

Check out his reel below:

Ingredients:

1/2 cup butter

1/2 cup light brown sugar

1/2 cup castor sugar

1/2 cup cream cheese

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 cups flour

1 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp baking soda

1 tsp corn flour

1 egg

1/2 cup chocolate chips

“Bake at 180C for 12-15 minutes and let your taste buds thank you,” he writes.

Shivesh’s post got a lot of excited comments from his followers. One of them said, “This is so good. Drooooling.” and another one wrote, “❤️ this looks so delicious”.

Cream cheese is a go-to for so many people, especially as a spread on bagels and sandwiches. But how healthy is this tasty condiment?

According to Healthline, cream cheese is high in fat and contains a small amount of carbs and protein too. It’s also a decent source of vitamin A and vitamin B2. However, whipped cream cheese contains less fat and lesser calories compared to regular cream cheese. Cream cheese is also low in lactose, thus people with lactose intolerance can savour it freely. While it makes for a versatile ingredient, it has a relatively short shelf life and is low on protein.

According to Food Network, “Two tablespoons of regular cream cheese have 100 calories, 9 grams of fat and 6 grams of saturated fat. So if you want to lighten things up, whipped or light varieties are the ways to go.”

