Eid 2020: Saif Ali Khan made mutton biryani, here’s how to make it

This year, Eid celebrations may be a little different but that did not stop Saif Ali Khan to don the chef’s hat and make biryani for his friends and family. The same was revealed by sister-in-law Karisma Kapoor who took to Instagram to share a picture of the delicious-looking mutton biryani. The Mentalhood actor also showered praise on ‘Chef Saifu’ saying it was the ‘best mutton biryani ever’.

Take a look at the post below:

But it is not only Saif, Karisma also baked a scrumptious chocolate cake for friend Amrita Arora and her family. Amrita shared a picture on Instagram.

If you too are missing your biryani on Eid today, here’s a simple mutton biryani recipe which is sure to add to your festive vibe. Made in a pressure cooker, the biryani will turn out well as the cooker helps fasten the cooking time of mutton making it moist and soft.

By Varun Inamdar

Ingredients:-

For Marination:

1 kg – Mutton leg; cut

2 tbsp – Ginger garlic and green chilly paste

1 tbsp – Red chili powder

1 tsp – Turmeric powder

1 tsp – Garam masala powder

1 cup – Beaten yogurt

1 cup – Deep fried onions hand crushed

1 cup – Chopped coriander leaves

1/4 cup – Mint leaves

1/2 cup – Chopped tomatoes

2 tbsp – Ghee

3-4 – Small cinnamon sticks

2 – Green cardamoms

2 – Black cardamoms

1 tsp – Cumin seeds

3 – Bay leaves

4 – Cloves

5-6 – Green chilies (slit)

Salt as required

Strands of saffron

1/2 cup – Milk

For the rice:

1/2 kg – Basmati rice

1 tbsp – Ghee

3-4 – Small cinnamon sticks

1 tbsp – Cumin seeds

2 – Green cardamoms

2 – Black cardamoms

3 – Bay leaves

4 – Cloves

5-6 – Ginger garlic and green chilies paste

Salt as required

For layering:

1/2 cup – Coriander leaves

1/2 cup – Deep fried onions

2 tbsp – Fhee

Method:

For the rice:

– Soak Basmati rice for 20 minutes in lukewarm water.

– Now take a pan with boiling water and add salt, ghee, ginger-garlic and green chilli paste along with bay leaves, cumin seeds, cloves, cinnamon sticks, green cardamom and black cardamom. Allow the water to boil for 2-3 minutes.

– Add the soaked rice in the boiling water.

– Cook the rice on high flame for about 12 minutes.

– Once done, drain the rice.

For marination:

– In a bowl, take mutton pieces and add yogurt, fried onions, mint leaves, coriander leaves, ginger garlic and green chilli paste, ghee and slit green chillies.

– Also add bay leaves, cumin seeds, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, garam masala powder, saffron, cinnamon sticks, cloves, green and black cardamom.

– You can keep the marinated mutton aside for 30 minutes or else pressure cook it.

– Add sliced tomato and salt to taste.

– In order to enhance the flavor of the mutton, add milk instead of water so as to cook it.

– Lastly add oil and mix everything well.

– Pressure cook for 4 whistle.

– After 4 whistle, allow the pressure to subside completely.

Now it is time to layer the rice and gravy.

– In a pan, layer the gravy and then place the rice.

– Top it with ghee, fried onions and coriander leaves.

– Repeat the layers.

– Cook it on a high flame for 7 minutes and then on low flame for 7 minutes.

– Plate the rice and garnish it with fried onions and coriander leaves.

