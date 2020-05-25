Eid 2020: Saif Ali Khan made mutton biryani, here’s how to make it

This year, Eid celebrations may be a little different but that did not stop Saif Ali Khan to don the chef’s hat and make biryani for his friends and family. The same was revealed by sister-in-law Karisma Kapoor who took to Instagram to share a picture of the delicious-looking mutton biryani. The Mentalhood actor also showered praise on ‘Chef Saifu’ saying it was the ‘best mutton biryani ever’.
Take a look at the post below:
But it is not only Saif, Karisma also baked a scrumptious chocolate cake for friend Amrita Arora and her family. Amrita shared a picture on Instagram.
If you too are missing your biryani on Eid today, here’s a simple mutton biryani recipe which is sure to add to your festive vibe. Made in a pressure cooker, the biryani will turn out well as the cooker helps fasten the cooking time of mutton making it moist and soft.
By Varun Inamdar
Ingredients:-
For Marination:
1 kg – Mutton leg; cut
2 tbsp – Ginger garlic and green chilly paste
1 tbsp – Red chili powder
1 tsp – Turmeric powder
1 tsp – Garam masala powder
1 cup – Beaten yogurt
1 cup – Deep fried onions hand crushed
1 cup – Chopped coriander leaves
1/4 cup – Mint leaves
1/2 cup – Chopped tomatoes
2 tbsp – Ghee
3-4 – Small cinnamon sticks
2 – Green cardamoms
2 – Black cardamoms
1 tsp – Cumin seeds
3 – Bay leaves
4 – Cloves
5-6 – Green chilies (slit)
Salt as required
Strands of saffron
1/2 cup – Milk
For the rice:
1/2 kg – Basmati rice
1 tbsp – Ghee
3-4 – Small cinnamon sticks
1 tbsp – Cumin seeds
2 – Green cardamoms
2 – Black cardamoms
3 – Bay leaves
4 – Cloves
5-6 – Ginger garlic and green chilies paste
Salt as required
For layering:
1/2 cup – Coriander leaves
1/2 cup – Deep fried onions
2 tbsp – Fhee
Method:
For the rice:
– Soak Basmati rice for 20 minutes in lukewarm water.
– Now take a pan with boiling water and add salt, ghee, ginger-garlic and green chilli paste along with bay leaves, cumin seeds, cloves, cinnamon sticks, green cardamom and black cardamom. Allow the water to boil for 2-3 minutes.
– Add the soaked rice in the boiling water.
– Cook the rice on high flame for about 12 minutes.
– Once done, drain the rice.
For marination:
– In a bowl, take mutton pieces and add yogurt, fried onions, mint leaves, coriander leaves, ginger garlic and green chilli paste, ghee and slit green chillies.
– Also add bay leaves, cumin seeds, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, garam masala powder, saffron, cinnamon sticks, cloves, green and black cardamom.
– You can keep the marinated mutton aside for 30 minutes or else pressure cook it.
– Add sliced tomato and salt to taste.
– In order to enhance the flavor of the mutton, add milk instead of water so as to cook it.
– Lastly add oil and mix everything well.
– Pressure cook for 4 whistle.
– After 4 whistle, allow the pressure to subside completely.
Now it is time to layer the rice and gravy.
– In a pan, layer the gravy and then place the rice.
– Top it with ghee, fried onions and coriander leaves.
– Repeat the layers.
– Cook it on a high flame for 7 minutes and then on low flame for 7 minutes.
– Plate the rice and garnish it with fried onions and coriander leaves.
