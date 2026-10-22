Saif Ali Khan reveals he is lactose intolerant: Dietitian explains what to know

Saif Ali Khan, 56, recently nodded in agreement with Kapil Sharma when asked whether he is lactose intolerant on the latter’s show, The Great Indian Kapil Show. While he didn’t reveal more details, we asked a dietitian about such a condition and how it differs from a milk allergy.

Garima Goyal, a consultant dietitian, said that this confession brought attention to a common digestive problem that can make consuming milk and certain dairy products uncomfortable.

“Lactose intolerance occurs when the small intestine produces insufficient amounts of lactase, the enzyme needed to digest lactose, the naturally occurring sugar in milk. When lactose is not properly digested, it passes into the large intestine, where bacteria ferment it. This can cause symptoms such as bloating, abdominal discomfort, gas, diarrhoea and nausea. Symptoms may begin within a few hours of consuming lactose, and their severity depends partly on the amount consumed and an individual’s tolerance,” said Goyal.