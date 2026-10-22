Saif Ali Khan reveals he is lactose intolerant: Dietitian explains what to know

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Saif Ali Khan, 56, recently nodded in agreement with Kapil Sharma when asked whether he is lactose intolerant on the latter’s show, The Great Indian Kapil Show. While he didn’t reveal more details, we asked a dietitian about such a condition and how it differs from a milk allergy.
Garima Goyal, a consultant dietitian, said that this confession brought attention to a common digestive problem that can make consuming milk and certain dairy products uncomfortable.
“Lactose intolerance occurs when the small intestine produces insufficient amounts of lactase, the enzyme needed to digest lactose, the naturally occurring sugar in milk. When lactose is not properly digested, it passes into the large intestine, where bacteria ferment it. This can cause symptoms such as bloating, abdominal discomfort, gas, diarrhoea and nausea. Symptoms may begin within a few hours of consuming lactose, and their severity depends partly on the amount consumed and an individual’s tolerance,” said Goyal.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
It is important to distinguish lactose intolerance from a milk allergy. “Lactose intolerance is a digestive issue, whereas a milk allergy involves the immune system and can cause reactions ranging from skin symptoms to potentially life-threatening breathing difficulties. The two conditions require different approaches to management,” Goyal told indianexpress.com.
Lactose intolerance does not always mean eliminating every dairy product. “Many people can tolerate small amounts of lactose, particularly when consumed with meals. Curd and some aged cheeses may contain less lactose than regular milk, although tolerance varies between individuals. Lactose-free milk is another option because the lactose has been broken down into simpler sugars, allowing people to obtain similar nutrients without the same digestive difficulty,” said Goyal.
For those who avoid dairy altogether, attention to calcium, protein and vitamin B12 intake becomes important. “Fortified plant-based drinks, calcium-set tofu, selected green vegetables, pulses, nuts and seeds can contribute to nutritional adequacy. However, the protein and calcium content of plant-based drinks varies considerably, so checking nutrition labels is useful. Vitamin B12 may require fortified foods or supplementation, depending on the overall diet,” said Goyal.
A practical approach is to identify personal triggers rather than unnecessarily restricting multiple foods. Keeping a food and symptom diary can help establish whether symptoms are linked to milk, particular quantities or other dietary factors. “A healthcare professional should assess persistent or severe digestive symptoms, as conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome and coeliac disease can sometimes produce similar complaints,” said Goyal.
Lactose intolerance does not automatically require a completely dairy-free diet. “Understanding individual tolerance, choosing suitable alternatives and ensuring adequate calcium, protein and other essential nutrients can help people manage symptoms without compromising their nutrition,” said Goyal.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.