Saif Ali Khan says the Kapoors can eat Chinese food thrice a day: ‘Not only Kareena…’

In a fun exchange, Saif Ali Khan once revealed that his in-laws, the Kapoors, love Chinese food so much that they could eat it three times a day. “Not only Kareena, but all the Kapoors love Chinese. They can eat it three times a day. I also love Chinese food. Who doesn’t love Chinese?” said Khan.

However, he quickly added, “Real Chinese food nobody will like, Sorry! I know many people who have been to China and are like, dude! This is not Chinese. They want Punjabi Chinese food.”

Taking a leaf out of his candid confession on Mashable India, let’s understand what happens to the body if one has Indian Chinese food thrice a day.