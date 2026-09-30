Saif Ali Khan says the Kapoors can eat Chinese food thrice a day: ‘Not only Kareena…’

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In a fun exchange, Saif Ali Khan once revealed that his in-laws, the Kapoors, love Chinese food so much that they could eat it three times a day. “Not only Kareena, but all the Kapoors love Chinese. They can eat it three times a day. I also love Chinese food. Who doesn’t love Chinese?” said Khan.
However, he quickly added, “Real Chinese food nobody will like, Sorry! I know many people who have been to China and are like, dude! This is not Chinese. They want Punjabi Chinese food.”
Taking a leaf out of his candid confession on Mashable India, let’s understand what happens to the body if one has Indian Chinese food thrice a day.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Dr Birali Swetha, chief dietician at Gleneagles Aware Hospital, LB Nagar, Hyderabad, said that while desi Chinese cuisine is delicious, it is typically high in refined carbohydrates, sodium, added sugars, trans fats, and monosodium glutamate (MSG).
“Eating this style of food multiple times a day can lead to imbalanced nutrition, especially if it’s low in fresh vegetables and whole grains,” said Dr Birali.
According to Dr Birali, here’s what can happen to your body
Spike in sodium levels: Most desi Chinese dishes like fried rice, Manchurian, or chilli paneer contain excessive salt and soy sauce, which can elevate blood pressure and strain the kidneys.
Poor gut health: Heavy oils and deep-fried ingredients may slow digestion, causing bloating, acidity, and sluggish metabolism.
Blood sugar fluctuations: Many gravies and sauces are sweetened, which can cause spikes in blood sugar, especially risky for people with diabetes or insulin resistance.
Nutritional deficiency: Relying on this cuisine exclusively may lead to a lack of essential nutrients like fibre, lean protein, healthy fats, and micronutrients.
Weight gain: Frequent intake of calorie-dense, oil-heavy meals can quickly lead to fat accumulation and unwanted weight gain, said Dr Birali.
“Desi Chinese food is best enjoyed occasionally. Making homemade versions with less oil, more vegetables, and controlled seasoning can make it healthier. A diet prioritizing balance, moderation, and variety is far better for long-term health,” said Dr Birali.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.