‘It’s as simple as that’: Sadhguru shares how to reduce body heat in summer; expert weighs in

Sadhguru recently shared a summer remedy to bring down excess heat in the body. “How do you know excessive heat is…you will notice your eyeballs are hot, or you want to go and pee…It’s full, but it won’t come out…it hurts. That means there is excess heat. If such a thing happens, you drink some ash gourd juice, eat some green gram, or take some castor oil and apply it to your navel or behind your ears. Instantly, within five minutes, the system will cool down. It’s as simple as that,” he said in a video post on Instagram.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

To verify, we reached out to Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, who elaborated that by ‘body heat’, one is most likely referring to dehydration, acidity, or the body’s response to high temperatures. “In summer, the body loses fluids and electrolytes faster. This can lead to fatigue, irritability, and digestive discomfort. So, the goal isn’t to cool the body in a literal sense, but to support hydration, maintain electrolyte balance, and ease digestion,” said Sheikh.

While traditional remedies like ash gourd juice or green gram are nutritious and can support hydration, claims of instant ‘cooling’ within minutes should be viewed with caution, emphasised Sheikh. “The body regulates temperature through complex physiological mechanisms, not quick topical fixes. Applying substances such as castor oil to the navel or behind the ears has no proven scientific basis for reducing body heat. Instead, consistent hydration, balanced meals, and electrolyte support remain the most reliable ways to help the body cope with heat.”

Does ash gourd juice help? (photo: Wikimedia Commons) Does ash gourd juice help? (photo: Wikimedia Commons)

However, many other practices like increasing water intake, eating seasonal fruits, or avoiding overly spicy and fried foods do have a scientific basis. According to Sheikh, foods like watermelon, cucumber, and coconut water help replenish fluids. However, it’s important not to overgeneralize. What works for one person may not suit another, especially those with conditions like diabetes or kidney issues.

Focus on simple, water-rich foods. “Include buttermilk, lemon water, and fresh fruits in your routine. Light meals are easier to digest, so think dal, rice, and vegetables instead of heavy, oily dishes. Also, spacing meals and avoiding long gaps can help prevent acidity, which many people mistake for body heat,” said Sheikh.

Myths to be wary of

One common myth is that extremely cold drinks or ice-heavy foods cool the body effectively. “In reality, they can sometimes disrupt digestion and cause throat irritation. Another is relying on a single ‘superfood’ to fix everything. Balance and consistency matter far more than quick fixes,” said Sheikh.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sadhguru (@sadhguru)

What to note?

Listen to your body. Stay hydrated, eat seasonal and local foods, and don’t ignore signs like dizziness or fatigue. “Small, mindful choices go a long way in staying comfortable and healthy during the heat.”

Sadhguru has been trending on Google for over 24 hours.

Story continues below this ad

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.