Sadhguru says most packaged food is ‘at least 1-3 months old’; expert reacts

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, who often shares nutritional advice, recently compared packaged food to fresh produce.

“Most of the food that you eat is at least 1-3 months old. Nobody is even expecting warm bread anymore. It’s in refrigerated condition, so obviously, it’s many weeks old. When you eat that, it will cause a lot of inertia in the system. When inertia comes into the system, you sleep more and more. If you go on a fruit diet for a week, suddenly you will see that easily 1-2 hours of sleep will get cut down simply because it’s fresh and alive. You are putting dead food into a living body, wrong thing to do,” he said in a video post on Instagram.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said packaged foods are designed to have a longer shelf life than freshly prepared foods. “In many cases, products may indeed be several weeks or months old by the time they reach consumers. However, age alone does not necessarily make a packaged food unsafe. What matters is whether the product has been manufactured, stored, transported, and consumed within the recommended shelf-life period,” said Sheikh.

Does the nutritional quality of packaged food decline over time?

Certain nutrients, especially some vitamins, can gradually decline during storage. “However, the extent of nutrient loss depends on the type of food, packaging technology, storage conditions, and duration of storage. Protein, fats, and carbohydrates generally remain stable for longer periods, while some sensitive vitamins may decrease over time,” said Sheikh.

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Sheikh noted that it is important to distinguish between highly processed foods and packaged foods. “Many healthy options such as milk, yoghurt, nuts, oats, frozen vegetables, and whole-grain products are also packaged. Packaging itself is not the issue; the nutritional profile of the product matters more,” said Sheikh.

Which is better for you? (Photo: AI Generated) Which is better for you? (Photo: AI Generated)

What should consumers check before buying packaged foods?

Consumers should always read labels carefully, including the manufacturing date, expiry date, ingredient list, and nutrition information. “Products with fewer ingredients and lower amounts of added sugar, sodium, and unhealthy fats are generally better choices,” said Sheikh.

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Should fresh food always be preferred over packaged food?

Freshly prepared meals, fruits, vegetables, and minimally processed foods should ideally form the foundation of a healthy diet. However, packaged foods can be a practical and safe option when chosen wisely. The goal should be balance rather than completely avoiding packaged products, described Sheikh.

What to note?

Instead of focusing only on how old a packaged food is, consumers should pay attention to food quality, nutritional value, storage practices, and expiry dates. An informed choice is far more important than assumptions based solely on shelf life.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.