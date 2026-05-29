‘Greatest sportsmen are all vegetarians’: Sadhguru questions daily egg consumption; expert reacts

Debates around food, protein sources, vegetarianism, and traditional eating habits often spark strong reactions, especially when health claims are presented in absolute terms. In a recent Instagram video, Sadhguru made several comments about food habits, energy levels, and egg consumption. He said, “Eggs are the worst thing you can consume on a daily basis. At this time, after this equinox, which will happen in a few days, there is a tendency for a certain type of people, particularly women, to feel kind of lethargy, lack of energy. If you don’t reverse it with the right kind of food consumption, you tend to get into that dip.”

Referring to traditional South Indian foods, he added, “If you are from southern India, there is Lakshmi Charu in Andhra Pradesh, Palaisadam in Tamil Nadu, Kool in Karnataka. These are all things that are very high B12 things that we make in our homes, and everybody is supposed to consume. But today you eat bread and eggs for breakfast. All the best (sic).”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

He further stated, “Egg is the worst thing you can consume on a daily basis. Everybody is talking about what about my protein? Well, the most muscular animals are herbivores, isn’t it? How come? The greatest sportsmen today are all vegetarians. Djokovic is, Virat Kohli is, Lionel Messi is, and Tom Brady is. You think they don’t have enough muscle? They got muscle and brains, too. If you just want muscle, then you can eat something else (sic).”

To understand this scientifically, we spoke with an expert.

From a scientific nutrition perspective, is eating eggs regularly unhealthy for most people?

Kanikka Malhotra, Consultant Dietitian and Diabetes Educator, tells indianexpress.com, “Calling eggs the worst food you can consume daily is a sweeping claim that current nutritional science simply does not support. Eggs are among the most nutrient-dense whole foods available, providing high-quality protein, choline, vitamin D, B12, and lutein in a single package. For decades, concern centred on dietary cholesterol, but large-scale research has consistently found that moderate egg consumption, up to one per day, does not meaningfully raise cardiovascular risk in healthy individuals.”

She stresses that context, however, always matters in nutrition. “Someone with type 2 diabetes, a genetic cholesterol disorder, or a specific medical condition may need to moderate their intake under professional guidance. The preparation method also plays a role: a boiled egg and a deep-fried one are nutritionally very different outcomes. Where legitimate concern does exist is in the quality of eggs available in the market today. Adulterated or artificially produced eggs, increasingly reported in parts of Asia and now raising questions in Indian markets too, are an entirely different matter. These products, made from synthetic materials including calcium carbonate, starch, and resin, offer no nutritional value and carry genuine health risks.”

If Sadhguru’s concern is rooted in the quality and origin of commercially available eggs rather than eggs as a whole food, Malhotra says, that is a conversation worth having. “Choosing eggs from verified, trusted sources matters. For the vast majority of people consuming genuine eggs as part of a balanced, vegetable-rich diet, they remain not only safe but genuinely beneficial. Reducing an entire whole food to a single verdict, without accounting for quality, quantity, cooking method, and individual health history, reflects a simplification that nutrition science moved away from long ago.”

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Feelings of lethargy and low energy, particularly in women

“The observation that many women experience lethargy seasonally is not entirely unfounded, but nutrition science points to specific, identifiable deficiencies as far more likely causes than seasonal shifts alone,” shares Malhotra, adding that B12, iron, and protein are the “three core pillars of sustained energy,” and Indian women are disproportionately deficient in all three, making this a public health concern as much as a dietary one.

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She agrees that vitamin B12 is essential for red blood cell formation and neurological function. Its deficiency produces fatigue, brain fog, and, over time, irreversible nerve damage. B12 is found reliably almost exclusively in animal products. “While fermented South Indian foods such as idli, dosa, and kanji carry strong cultural associations with gut health and nourishment, the scientific evidence for their ability to provide meaningful B12 is inconsistent and cannot be relied upon as a primary source. Iron deficiency anaemia affects a staggering proportion of Indian women and directly causes the kind of deep, chronic exhaustion many attribute to other causes. A well-planned vegetarian diet can address iron and protein needs through lentils, legumes, dairy, and seeds, but B12 almost universally requires either supplementation or fortified foods for those avoiding all animal products entirely.”

Conflicting advice around protein, vegetarianism, and animal-based foods

Malhotra says, “Absolutely! But the keyword is planned! The science is clear: a well-structured vegetarian diet can fully support muscle development, athletic performance, and long-term health. Plant proteins from lentils, chickpeas, tofu, paneer, quinoa, and dairy contain all essential amino acids either individually or in combination. Studies on vegetarian athletes, including Olympic-level competitors, consistently show comparable performance outcomes when caloric and protein needs are met. The challenge is not vegetarianism itself but the quality of how it is practised.”

The most common mistakes include chronically under-eating protein, with active individuals needing roughly 1.2 to 1.6 grams per kilogram of body weight, neglecting micronutrients such as zinc, omega-3 fatty acids, and B12, and leaning heavily on refined carbohydrates to fill caloric gaps. “Perhaps the most persistent misconception is equating vegetarian with automatically healthy. A daily diet of white rice, processed snacks, and sweetened beverages is technically vegetarian but nutritionally inadequate. Variety, deliberate food pairing, and targeted supplementation where necessary are what separate a vegetarian diet that genuinely nourishes from one that merely avoids meat,” concludes the expert.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.