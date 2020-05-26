Sachin Tendulkar made mango kulfi for family; try out his recipe

Sachin Tendulkar made mango kulfi at home. (Source: sachintendulkar/Instagram) Sachin Tendulkar made mango kulfi at home. (Source: sachintendulkar/Instagram)

After Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara treated him to delicious beetroot kebabs, the cricketer himself is trying his hand at whipping up desserts. Tendulkar recently made mango kulfis for his family on the occasion of his 25th wedding anniversary.

“Made this Mango Kulfi as a surprise for everyone at home on our 25th wedding anniversary,” the former international cricketer captioned the Instagram video in which he is seen making kulfis. The cricketer celebrated his marriage anniversary with wife Anjali on May 24, 2020.

In the video, Tendulkar is seen scooping out the seed from the mango first, creating a hollow. He goes on to explain how he will make the kulfis — boil milk and cool it, pour it in the mango and cover the top with the mango skin peeled earlier to make the hollow in the fruit. Once done, the mangoes were kept in the freezer for four hours. Little Master ended the video by tasting some of the kulfi he made and called it “superb”. Watch the full video:

Would you like to try this simple mango kulfi recipe at home? Here’s another mango kulfi recipe you can try that does not require milk powder or condensed milk.

