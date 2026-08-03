Sachin Tendulkar recalls the dinner that changed Virat Kohli’s fitness journey

Back in 2022, Sachin Tendulkar shared an interesting memory that perfectly captured Virat Kohli’s fitness journey. During India’s tour of Australia in 2011, a young Kohli was a regular at a local Thai restaurant in Canberra. One night, after a particularly heavy dinner, the two were walking back to the team hotel when Kohli looked at Tendulkar and shared, “Paaji, bahut ho gaya, ab fitness par dhyan dena hai (Enough is enough. I need to start taking my fitness seriously).”

“I have to say that you have left no stone unturned. You have been a terrific role model. Cricketing numbers are a different story altogether. That particular evening, I remember you said that you have achieved your goal. It’s been fantastic to watch you over the years,” Tendulkar shared in a special video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) ahead of Virat Kohli’s 100th Test match in 2022.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

That simple conversation spotlights the need for developing a fitness mindset that all of us can adopt, too!

Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, affirmed the need for lifestyle changes that last and are usually caused by a simple instance of self-awareness rather than by receiving a medical diagnosis. “For example, eating a large meal can make a person feel sluggish, swollen, or low in energy, which then leads them to realise that their eating habits are no longer supporting the way they want to carry on or feel. This moment of reflection can then serve as the beginning of making healthier choices,” said Sheikh.

What matters is realising that fitness isn’t achieved by just avoiding one indulgent meal; instead, it is the result of the things you do consistently after that meal. “The idea that one has to completely change their diet all at once is common, but steady progress generally comes about as a result of small and practical changes. Having balanced meals, eating more protein, including more fruit and vegetables, staying well hydrated, planning your meal times and being physically active every day have a far greater effect than sticking to restrictive diets,” said Sheikh.

Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Freepik) Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Freepik)

For athletes, nutrition has a direct effect on their endurance, recovery, concentration and general performance; the same can be said for all people.

Story continues below this ad

“Whether they are in office jobs, students or older adults, everyone can gain from eating the right kinds of food regularly. It is not the occasional indulgence in a celebratory meal or favourite dessert that is the issue; it is the routine pattern that decides long-term health,” said Sheikh.

Whether it’s due to being inspired by a sports figure or by a personal desire to improve one’s health, the ideal diet is one that is well-balanced, enjoyable and realistic in the sense that it can be maintained for many years not just for a few weeks.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.