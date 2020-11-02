Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara makes ‘Buddha bowl’ for family; tried the dish?

Sachin Tendulkar posted a picture of the dish made by Sara. (Source: sachintendulkar/Instagram)

Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara recently treated her family to a delicious food platter. The cricketer posted a picture of the delicacies on Instagram and wrote, “Sara made a Buddha bowl for us.”

The platter, Tendulkar wrote, comprised “a fillet of chilli and honey glazed salmon with shredded honey mustard carrots, pickled cucumbers and sliced avocado, on a bed of Thai vegetables. Garnished with mixed seeds, coriander, onion and lemon.”

A Buddha bowl is usually a vegetarian meal served in a single bowl or a high-rimmed plate, consisting of small portions of several foods that are served cold. These foods may include whole grains like quinoa or brown rice, plant proteins like chickpeas or tofu, and vegetables.

Why is the food bowl called “Buddha”? The term was coined by Martha Stewart in her book Meatless. According to theveganary.com, Martha may have been inspired by Buddhist monks walking around with their bowls filled up with whatever people offered, resulting in a varied selection of titbits. The tradition of mixing greens with grain and a source of protein along with condiments has been traced back to many cultures, especially in Asia and Hawaii.

Buddha bowl is often compared to Nourish bowl, the non-vegetarian version, and Poke bowl, a Hawaiian dish made of rice topped with fish and veggies.

