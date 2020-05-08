‘Gone in 60 seconds!’, says Sachin as daughter Sara treats him to beetroot kebabs

Sara Tendulkar made beetroot kebabs during the lockdwon. (Source: sachintendulkar/Instagram) Sara Tendulkar made beetroot kebabs during the lockdwon. (Source: sachintendulkar/Instagram)

Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara just treated her father to homemade beetroot kebabs. And looks like the dish turned out to be quite delicious.

“Gone in 60 seconds! Thanks for the fabulous beetroot kebabs,” the doting father wrote on Instagram alongside a pictures of the plate of beetroot kebabs, before and after eating. Take a look:

Beetroot is packed with essential nutrients and should ideally be included in your diet. It contains folate, vitamin B9, potassium, iron and vitamin C. The dietary nitrate in it helps dilate blood vessels to decrease blood pressure, and in turn, prevent heart attack.

If you are not a fan of having beetroot in salad or in the form of juice or a curry, try using it to make tasty kebabs or tikkas. Here’s a recipe by popular chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s wife Alyona that you can try.

Ingredients

4 – Medium-sized beetroots (boiled, peeled and grated)

2 – Medium-sized potatoes (boiled, peeled and grated)

1 – Medium onion (finely chopped)

1/2 tsp – Ginger-green chilli paste

1/2 tsp – Chaat masala

1 tbsp – Rice flour

Salt to taste

Method

*In a bowl, put grated beetroot and potatoes. Mix the two properly. To this, add ginger-green chilli paste, chaat masala, salt, and mix.

*In a pan, add the onion and dry roast it for a while till it turns slightly brown.

*Add the roasted onion to the beetroot mixture bowl. Now mix the ingredients well. Add some rice flour for binding and mix.

*Take out a portion of the mixture and use your hands to fold it in the shape of a tikka. Repeat the process with the rest of the mixture.

*In the heated pan used for onion earlier, roast the beetroot kebabs or tikkas. You can also add a little oil. Once they are cooked, serve.

