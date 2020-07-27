Easy recipe: One-pot sabudana pulao is perfect for lunch

Easy to make, sabudana pulao can make for a filling meal. (Source: ArchanasKitchen/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Easy to make, sabudana pulao can make for a filling meal. (Source: ArchanasKitchen/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

It is always a good idea to give your digestive system a break and eat light. And one such dish which is not only healthy but also filling is sabudana khichdi. But if the word ‘khichdi’ suddenly makes things seem uninteresting to you, you can always make sabudana pulao, which is equally nutritious and light on the stomach.

If you are wondering how to make it, we have you covered.

Here is an easy recipe from food blogger Archana Doshi from Archana’s Kitchen fame.

Here’s what she had to say: “Sabudana pulao is a very simple dish made with tapioca pearls cooked with assorted vegetables and flavoured with simple Indian spices. It is a one pot dish and does not take much time to prepare unlike the regular pulao.”

Here’s the easy recipe.

Ingredients

1 cup – Sabudana

1 – Carrot, finely chopped

¼ cup – Green beans, finely chopped

¼ cup – Green peas

1 – Green chilli, finely chopped

2 – Cloves, pounded

2 – Cardamom, pounded

1 – Bay leaves, torn

2 tbsp – Almonds, boiled, peeled and sliced

4-5 – Cashew nuts, toasted

Salt, to taste (rock salt)

Ghee, required for cooking

Method

*Soak sabudana in water for about 4-6 hours. Then drain it and keep aside.

*Chop the vegetables. Heat a heavy bottomed kadhai with little oil. Add cardamom and clove and fry till they release aroma.

*Add all the vegetables and saute for about 10 minutes. Once the vegetables are done, add the spices and mix.

*Now add the soaked sabudana and give it a stir. Cover the kadhai with lid and cook for 10 more minutes till the sabudana cooks and separates.

Will you try?

