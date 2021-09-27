Working from home? Here are three ‘affordable, accessible and tasty’ foods you must eat

Most of us who have been working from home amid the pandemic, often find it difficult to control sudden hunger pangs or the urge to keep munching something constantly. Eventually, we end up eating unhealthy foods, which ultimately can lead to weight gain or other digestive issues.

To avoid this, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recommends relying on three crucial food items that people who are working from home must eat.

These three foods are not only tasty but also easily accessible and affordable:

* Make sure that you include a fresh fruit in your diet, one that is seasonal and grows in your region. It will give you prebiotic, fibre (which will make digestion easier) and also antioxidants, said Diwekar in an Instagram video. One of the fruits that Diwekar recommends is chikoo.

*Include a handful of nuts in your diet to take care of your bone-mineral density. Diwekar suggested eating chana (roasted chickpeas), which is rich in amino acids and fibre. To satiate sugar cravings, you can add a little bit of jaggery to your bowl of chana.

*Talking about how most of us have lost track of how much to eat and where to stop, the nutritionist said one should include ghee in their diet. Ghee has short-chain fatty acids, which can help smooth out digestion, and bring back the satiety signal. Ghee, full of essential fats, also helps reduce eye strain. Diwekar suggested eating a teaspoon of ghee with your breakfast, lunch and dinner.

