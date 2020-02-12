Don’t like dal? Try this instead with rice, says celebrity nutritionist

Pulses are part of many of our regular diets, and why not, they have numerous benefits too. But despite being a good source of protein and fibre, not many people are not fans of dal. Are you on that list? Then you can try having it in the form of Metkut, a dry mixture of pulses with spices like haldi (turmeric) and soonth (dry gourd).
Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar took to Instagram on the occasion of World Pulses Day to talk about the benefits of Metkut. Also known as Buknu, Menthittu or Parupu Podi in different parts of the country, Metkut can be mixed with rice and ghee. You can also add it in curd and have it with Bhakri or roti.
When mixed with rice, Metkut “provides a complete amino acid profile in a no-fuss, easy preparation,” wrote Diwekar.
Read| Shilpa Shetty gives dal a healthy twist with this delicious recipe
Metkut is good for kids who do not like eating dal-rice, for patients suffering from chronic diseases or undergoing cancer treatment, for travellers after a long-haul journey and for those who suffer from constipation, informed the nutritionist on the post.
Take a look at Diwekar’s post:
View this post on Instagram
Have you tried Metkut yet? Also known as – buknu/ menthittu/ parupu podi across India. What is it? A dry mixture of pulses and spices like haldi, soonth, etc. How to eat? Sprinkle on hot rice, add ghee and enjoy. (Can also add in curd and eat with Bhakri/ roti.) – Why? When mixed with rice it provides a complete amino acid profile in a no-fuss, easy preparation. Used as a substitute when you can't eat or don't feel like eating regular dal-rice. – Who can eat? 1. kids – Especially in age group 2-5 years. They naturally don't feel like eating dal-rice and this is an age old recipe to ensure they get all the nutrition they need. More details in #Notesforhealthykids, age-wise section. 2. Patients – Those suffering from Chronic diseases or undergoing treatment for cancer e.g. Their appetite goes for a toss but this is easy on stomach and improves irritability and mood also. More details in Nutrition for cancer video on my FB or YouTube page. 3. Everyone – After long travel or when suffering from constipation, or just want a change. – Today is #worldpulsesday, a @unitednations global event to recognize the importance of Pulses. India had a rich diversity of Pulses (more than 65000 varieties) and an equally diverse methods of using them for different needs and occasions. They also fix Nitrogen back in the soil and prevents the usage of chemical fertilizers. Let's bring the Pulses back on our plate (atleast 12 different pulses every year) and celebrate them in all their glory. For recipe of Metkut, check my mother's post on her Insta page – @rekhadiwekar #pulses #metkut #riceisnice
Read| Should you take a nap after lunch? Here’s what this nutritionist suggests
To make Metkut, you can follow the recipe shared by Diwekar’s mother Rekha on Instagram.
Ingredients
1 katori – Rice
1/2 katori – Urad dal
2 katori – Chana dal
2 spoons – Coriander seeds
1 spoon – Jeera
1 teaspoon – Haldi powder or halkund (1 inch)
1/2 teaspoon – Ajwain
1/2 teaspoon – Soonth
2 – Red chillies
Salt to taste
Method
* Dry roast only dals and rice.
* Grind all ingredients together. Metkut is ready.
*Keep in air tight glass bottle.
*Sprinkle on hot mau bhat. Add ghee and enjoy.
Would you like to try it?
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.