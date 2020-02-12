Don’t like dal? Try this instead with rice, says celebrity nutritionist

Metkut, a mixture of pulses, is an authentic Maharashtrian recipe. (Source: rujuta.diwekar/Instagram) Metkut, a mixture of pulses, is an authentic Maharashtrian recipe. (Source: rujuta.diwekar/Instagram)

Pulses are part of many of our regular diets, and why not, they have numerous benefits too. But despite being a good source of protein and fibre, not many people are not fans of dal. Are you on that list? Then you can try having it in the form of Metkut, a dry mixture of pulses with spices like haldi (turmeric) and soonth (dry gourd).

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar took to Instagram on the occasion of World Pulses Day to talk about the benefits of Metkut. Also known as Buknu, Menthittu or Parupu Podi in different parts of the country, Metkut can be mixed with rice and ghee. You can also add it in curd and have it with Bhakri or roti.

When mixed with rice, Metkut “provides a complete amino acid profile in a no-fuss, easy preparation,” wrote Diwekar.

Metkut is good for kids who do not like eating dal-rice, for patients suffering from chronic diseases or undergoing cancer treatment, for travellers after a long-haul journey and for those who suffer from constipation, informed the nutritionist on the post.

Take a look at Diwekar’s post:

To make Metkut, you can follow the recipe shared by Diwekar’s mother Rekha on Instagram.

Ingredients

1 katori – Rice

1/2 katori – Urad dal

2 katori – Chana dal

2 spoons – Coriander seeds

1 spoon – Jeera

1 teaspoon – Haldi powder or halkund (1 inch)

1/2 teaspoon – Ajwain

1/2 teaspoon – Soonth

2 – Red chillies

Salt to taste

Method

* Dry roast only dals and rice.

* Grind all ingredients together. Metkut is ready.

*Keep in air tight glass bottle.

*Sprinkle on hot mau bhat. Add ghee and enjoy.

Would you like to try it?

