Don’t fix food quantity, fix attention: A nutritionist on how to eat in the age of dieting

It is important to be grateful for the food on your plate, said nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar. (Source: getty images/file)

At a time when there is lot of conversation around fad diets and weight loss, nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shared five golden tips to eat in the age of dieting.

Diwekar’s tips are from her latest book Eating in the Age of Dieting. The book, as Diwekar mentioned, is “a collection of the posts I have written on social media over the past 10 years” and that of her columns on health and seasonal foods.

Here are Diwekar’s tips on how to eat:

* Look at food as a blessing — eat with gratitude, not guilt, Diwekar mentioned. “So many of us are so privileged to have such good food on our plates…we need to eat it with that sense of gratitude…Remember food is a resource, don’t abuse it,” she said.

*Appetite moves, don’t fix quantities — pay attention while eating to eat the right amount. Diwekar said, “Our hunger is based on the season, our thought processes, how well we have slept or how much we have exercised…Don’t fix quantity, fix attention.”

* Move beyond carbs/ protein/ fat/calories, she advised. “Eat what is local, seasonal and traditional…It is very important that we all learn to eat within our ecological means,” she added.

* Honour time-tested food preparations, as they come in intelligent combinations. So, eat them even if they are deep-fried, instead of air frying them, Diwekar said.

* Food is a resource that is meant to be shared with every single person, the nutritionist further stressed. “Our wellbeing is connected with everyone else’s wellbeing,” she said.

