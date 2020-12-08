scorecardresearch
Tuesday, December 08, 2020
Don’t fix food quantity, fix attention: A nutritionist on how to eat in the age of dieting

Our hunger is based on the season, our thought processes, how well we have slept or how much we have exercised, said celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | December 8, 2020 10:50:53 am
healthy eating tipsIt is important to be grateful for the food on your plate, said nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar. (Source: getty images/file)

At a time when there is lot of conversation around fad diets and weight loss, nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shared five golden tips to eat in the age of dieting.

Diwekar’s tips are from her latest book Eating in the Age of Dieting. The book, as Diwekar mentioned, is “a collection of the posts I have written on social media over the past 10 years” and that of her columns on health and seasonal foods.

Here are Diwekar’s tips on how to eat:

 

1. Look at food as a blessing. – Eat with gratitude, not guilt. 2. Appetite moves, don’t fix quantities. – Pay attention while eating to eat the right amount. 3. Move beyond carbs/ protein/ fat/calories. – Food is culture, cuisine, crop-cycle. Eat local, seasonal and traditional. 4. Honour time-tested food preparations. – Eat deep fried, not air fryed. 5. Share with everyone. – Good health for all. Sarve bhavantu sukhinaha. ‘Eating in the age of dieting’ is a collection of some of my most loved social media posts, columns, interviews, from the last 10 years. Pre-order the book here – bit.ly/eadbook or check link in bio. Pre-order now open across the globe. #eadbook

* Look at food as a blessing — eat with gratitude, not guilt, Diwekar mentioned. “So many of us are so privileged to have such good food on our plates…we need to eat it with that sense of gratitude…Remember food is a resource, don’t abuse it,” she said.

*Appetite moves, don’t fix quantities — pay attention while eating to eat the right amount. Diwekar said, “Our hunger is based on the season, our thought processes, how well we have slept or how much we have exercised…Don’t fix quantity, fix attention.”

* Move beyond carbs/ protein/ fat/calories, she advised. “Eat what is local, seasonal and traditional…It is very important that we all learn to eat within our ecological means,” she added.

* Honour time-tested food preparations, as they come in intelligent combinations. So, eat them even if they are deep-fried, instead of air frying them, Diwekar said.

* Food is a resource that is meant to be shared with every single person, the nutritionist further stressed. “Our wellbeing is connected with everyone else’s wellbeing,” she said.

