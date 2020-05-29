Recipe for Queen Victoria’s favourite sponge cake revealed

Royal pastry chefs from Buckingham Palace just revealed the recipe for Queen Victoria’s favourite teatime sponge cake, also eaten during the customary royal garden parties.
The recipe was shared via the royal family’s official Instagram account. Queen Victoria used to regularly eat a slice of the sponge cake with tea, every afternoon, revealed Buckingham Palace. Over the years, the cake came to be known as Victoria sponge cake.
Try this royal recipe for sponge cake:
Ingredients
Sponge:
3 – Eggs
150g – Caster sugar
150g – Unsalted butter
150g – Sieved self-raising flour
1/2 tsp – Vanilla essence
100g – Jam (strawberry or raspberry)
Buttercream:
150g – Softened unsalted butter
220g – Sieved icing sugar
1/3 – vanilla pod or vanilla essence
Method
Sponge:
-Preheat the oven to 180C (375F, gas mark 4)
-Grease and line two 8 inch cake tins (if you only own one tin, you can bake the sponge and slice in half)
-Cream the caster sugar, vanilla essence and softened unsalted butter until light and fluffy
-In a separate bowl whisk the eggs
-Gradually add the beaten eggs, a little at a time, to avoid the mixture from curdling
-Sieve the flour and fold into the mixture
-Divide the cake mix between the two cake tins and smooth
-Place on the middle shelf of the oven and bake for approximately 20 minutes, until the cake appears golden brown
-Insert a skewer and ensure it comes out clean
-Remove the sponges from their tins and leave to cool
Read| Royal chefs share cupcake recipe on Queen Elizabeth’s 94th birthday; check it out here
Buttercream:
-Cream the softened butter with the sieved icing sugar and seeds from the vanilla pod (or vanilla essence)
Assembling the cake:
-Ensure that both sponges are completely cold before spreading a layer of jam onto the surface of one sponge
-Spread a thick layer of buttercream on top of the jam (if you prefer this can be done first)
-Gently place the second sponge on top and gently press down
-Sprinkle with icing sugar and serve
Read| Queen Elizabeth II delivers message of hope to UK amid virus outbreak
Watch the recipe video:
View this post on Instagram
The Victoria Sponge 🍰 was named after Queen Victoria, who regularly ate a slice of sponge cake with her tea, each afternoon! To mark Royal Garden Parties, Buckingham Palace Pastry Chef's are delighted to share this traditional recipe with you. Remember to share your #royalbakes 𝕀𝕟𝕘𝕣𝕖𝕕𝕚𝕖𝕟𝕥𝕤 𝕤𝕡𝕠𝕟𝕘𝕖: -3 eggs -150g caster sugar -150g unsalted butter -150g sieved self-raising flour -1/2 tsp of vanilla essence -100g jam (strawberry or raspberry) 𝕀𝕟𝕘𝕣𝕖𝕕𝕚𝕖𝕟𝕥𝕤 𝕓𝕦𝕥𝕥𝕖𝕣𝕔𝕣𝕖𝕒𝕞: -150g softened unsalted butter -220g sieved icing sugar -1/3 vanilla pod or vanilla essence 𝕄𝕖𝕥𝕙𝕠𝕕 𝕊𝕡𝕠𝕟𝕘𝕖: -Preheat the oven to 180C (375F, gas mark 4) -Grease and line two 8 inch cake tins (if you only own one tin, you can bake the sponge and slice in half) -Cream the caster sugar, vanilla essence and softened unsalted butter until light and fluffy -In a separate bowl whisk the eggs -Gradually add the beaten eggs, a little at a time, to avoid the mixture curdling -Sieve the flour and fold into the mixture -Divide the cake mix between the two cake tins and smooth -Place on the middle shelf of the oven and bake for approximately 20 minutes, until the cake appears golden brown -Insert a skewer and ensure it comes out clean -Remove the sponges from their tins and leave to cool 𝕄𝕖𝕥𝕙𝕠𝕕 𝔹𝕦𝕥𝕥𝕖𝕣𝕔𝕣𝕖𝕒𝕞: -Cream the softened butter with the sieved icing sugar and seeds from the vanilla pod (or vanilla essence) 𝔸𝕤𝕤𝕖𝕞𝕓𝕝𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝕥𝕙𝕖 𝕔𝕒𝕜𝕖: -Ensure that both sponges are completely cold before spreading a layer of jam onto the surface of one sponge -Spread a thick layer of buttercream on top of the jam ( if you prefer this can be done first) -Gently place the second sponge on top and gently press down -Sprinkle with icing sugar and serve with a pot of fresh English tea!
A while ago, the palace chefs also shared the traditional royal recipe for fruit scones, usually eaten at Queen Elizabeth II’s annual royal garden parties.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.