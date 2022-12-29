Time to belch again as we bring you a roundup of some viral food trends that dotted 2022

Food is an essential part of life, a means to survive, to stay fit and healthy, and for sustenance. There are several dos and don’ts when it comes to diet but none when it comes to satiating the palate; after all, food preferences are subjective and people have been experimenting with food and recipes for a long time now.

Think pandemic-lockdowns, and the first thing that would come to mind would be unique recipes from around the world that linked people virtually and gave them a taste of a new cuisine, a new global culinary habit. But, let us not go all the way back to 2020. With the year ending, let us look back on some interesting viral food trends and recipes that dotted and summarised 2022 for us; it included new food combinations, bizarre pair-ups and other such things that shocked many and left others intrigued.

In no particular order, here are some of them; read on.

With the Internet being a melting pot of an array of unique food recipes, trust it to come up with interesting stuff sporadically for food enthusiasts to try. In November this year, a potato recipe went viral on social media; it was called ‘smashed potatoes’. Another viral and delicious recipe was that of ‘hasselback potatoes’, which look like they can be perfect party appetisers. Interestingly, unlike its name, it can be prepared without any hassle! Check out the recipes here.

We cannot ignore the viral butter board trend either. It was born on TikTok. Touted as the next charcuterie board trend, the trend drew inspiration from a simple ingredient — soft butter spread across a chopping board, instead of cheese. The idea was first shared by chef and author Joshua McFadden in a video that went viral. He also discussed it in his 2017 book ‘Six Seasons: A New Way with Vegetables‘, co-authored by Martha Holmberg.

In September this year, indianexpress.com had reported on ‘gourmet’ mithais, stating that changing food trends, international exposure, modern influences on Indian food cultures, and the constant demand for being innovative and interesting gave birth to them. So, what are they? They are luxury sweets that not only entice the taste buds, but also promise to use healthier sugar alternatives, as well as display novelty in use of ingredients.

According to a 2022-food trends report from Godrej, 50 per cent of food experts see gourmet mithai to be in demand. The driving force behind this new-age mithais is the goal to revive the passion for traditional sweets and add Indian mithai to the global and innovative dessert menu.

If you thought bizarre food combinations such as Oreo Maggi were a thing of the past, think again. In March 2022, gulab jamun paratha started doing the rounds on the internet. The sweet paratha — made like a regular paratha with the addition of gulab jamuns — however, left the internet divided.

If that was not it, someone even came up with something called ‘candy crush paratha’ at Delhi’s famous Paranthewali Gali. It amused netizens who could not fathom the combination of a sweet paratha with savoury accompaniments. A video of tasting the paratha was shared by food blogger Chahat Anand on her Instagram.

In case you forgot, we also reported on ‘fried water’, a vegan food trend that involves frying water just like samosas and fritters. The trend caught the internet’s attention way back in 2016, and continues to be one of the most popular ones. It was first introduced by YouTuber and chef Jonathan Marcus, when he used flour, egg and panko crumb, and fried 12 globules to coat and fry water. The weird experiment didn’t work out. But in December 2020, the man behind the YouTube channel ‘The Action Lab’, James Orgill, tried deep-frying water and got it right in the first attempt.

Also, in December 2022, a whitewashed version of ‘chicken korma’ recipe left desi netizens fuming. The viral video, shared on Twitter by ‘Tasty UK’, showed a rather strange preparation — almost a potpourri of many ingredients, including rice, on a fry pan.

Titled “one-pot chicken korma”, the video showed the chef first tossing two sliced onions in some oil, followed by two garlic cloves, two chicken breasts, two chopped onions, two tablespoons of korma paste, and 200g of Basmati rice (uncooked). It was followed by a lot of stirring and then adding one chicken stock cube. After this, 500ml of water was added, followed by 75g of raisins. The ingredients were mixed and brought to boil for 5 minutes, with the chef suggesting that if it is dry, one can add more water and cook for 10 more minutes.

In response to this video, netizens launched a culinary war on Twitter; check out their reactions here.

