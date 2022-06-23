scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 23, 2022
Roshni Chopra shares recipe for the ‘super pungent’ green chilli and garlic thecha

From snacks to paranthas — thecha can be relished with a variety of dishes!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 23, 2022 3:00:24 pm
Try this recipe by Roshni Chopra today! (Source: Roshni Chopra/Instagram)

What better than a tangy and spicy chutney to add a zing to your meals? Not only do chutneys elevate a bland meal, but they are also super easy to make. From sour coriander chutney to sweet coconut chutney  – every region in the country boasts of varied kinds of delicious dips. One such popular Maharashtrian chutney is thecha.

From snacks to parathas — thecha can be relished with a variety of dishes. If you are looking to make this chutney today, try this easy and quick recipe by actor Roshni Chopra. “Thecha is probably my favourite chutney and so easy to make. Like any Indian recipe, there are many versions of this, some come with a tadka and peanuts but I prefer this very simple version that’s super pungent,” she wrote on Instagram.

Ingredients

*Green chilli – 100 gms
*Garlic (peeled and chopped) – 100 gms
*Olive oil – 2 tbsp
*Salt to taste

Method

*Grind the ingredients together to get the desired consistency.
*You can eat this to spice up meals (or store in the fridge for 10-15 days).
*For the dip, add a teaspoon of the chutney to a small bowl of hung curd or Greek yoghurt and add salt to taste.

