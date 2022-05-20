Roshni Chopra shares recipe for beetroot sweet potato cutlets; take a look

Cutlets are all-time favourites that can be enjoyed as evening snacks or even appetisers. But why stick to only vegetable cutlets? It’s time to spice them up with some interesting and unique flavours such as beetroots and sweet potatoes.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

If you are wondering how to give regular cutlets a unique twist, take lessons from actor Roshni Chopra who recently shared a simple and delicious recipe for beetroot sweet potato cutlets. Take a look.

ALSO READ | Some unforgettable mango recipes with a savoury twist

Here’s how you can make these cutlets at home.

Ingredients

*2 beetroots

*3 medium sweet potatoes

*Salt (as per taste)

*Pepper ½ tsp

*Red chilli 1 tsp

*Chaat masala 1 tsp

*Onion powder ¾ tsp

*Garlic powder ¾ tsp

*Amchur ½ tsp

*Blueberry or cranberry or raisins

Method

*Boil and mash the beetroots and sweet potatoes.

*To this, add salt, pepper, red chilli, chaat masala, onion powder, garlic powder and amchur.

*Mix them well.

*Make little cutlets using this mixture and stuff them with blueberry, cranberry or raisins.

*Now, air fry or pan fry these cutlets.

*Serve with a sauce/chutney of your choice.

“I personally love pickled green chilli in a bit of honey and lemon on this,” Chopra shared.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!