Begin your day with Roshni Chopra’s ‘protein-packed and healthy’ quinoa corn cutlets

Starting your morning on a healthy note is very crucial as it sets the tone for the rest of your day. And, having a filling and nutrient-rich breakfast should be an indispensable part of one’s routine because it is your first meal after a prolonged overnight fast. While many prefer having cutlets, they are not the healthiest breakfast options as they are usually deep-fried. But, what if we say that you can give your favourite cutlets a healthy spin?
Roshni Chopra, who regularly shares easy and healthy recipes with her followers, recently took to Instagram to post the recipe for “protein-packed, healthy and yummy” quinoa corn cutlets. Take a look.
Here’s how you can make quinoa corn cutlets at home.
Ingredients
*1 cup of quinoa
*2 potatoes
*Half a corncob
*Mushroom
*Butter
*Ginger
*Green chilli
*Salt
*Pepper
*4 tbsp of gram flour
*Chaat masala
*Olive oil
Method
*Boil quinoa in water for five minutes, till it is fully cooked (1 cup quinoa in 2 cups of water).
*Boil two potatoes and half a corn cob.
*Sauté mushrooms in butter with ginger and green chilli.
*Add salt and pepper to the mushrooms.
*Roast 4 tbsp of gram flour and keep aside.
*Mix all the above ingredients well, and add salt, pepper and chaat masala to taste.
*Make cutlets using this mixture and pan-fry them in olive oil till brown.
You can pair these delicious cutlets with hung curd dip or any sauce of your choice. If you are wondering how to prepare a healthy hung curd dip, try this recipe shared by dietitian Lavleen Kaur.
Ingredients
*Hung Curd
*2 – Cucumbers/Carrot or any vegetable
*1 – Green chilli (optional)
*4 – Garlic cloves
*Few sprigs – Coriander leaves
Method
*Prepare hung curd (tie some curd in a muslin cloth and leave it hanging for 3-4 hours or till all the water drains out).
*Finely chop cucumber, green chillies, coriander leaves and garlic cloves.
*Mix all ingredients. Add salt, black pepper and powdered sugar (to taste).
*Add oregano and chilli flakes (optional)
According to Kaur, it is a “healthy and protein-rich substitute for mayonnaise/cheese dip is #CurdDip that you will love to relish with makhane, sandwiches, salads, etc.”
