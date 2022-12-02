Begin your day with Roshni Chopra’s ‘protein-packed and healthy’ quinoa corn cutlets

Starting your morning on a healthy note is very crucial as it sets the tone for the rest of your day. And, having a filling and nutrient-rich breakfast should be an indispensable part of one’s routine because it is your first meal after a prolonged overnight fast. While many prefer having cutlets, they are not the healthiest breakfast options as they are usually deep-fried. But, what if we say that you can give your favourite cutlets a healthy spin?

Roshni Chopra, who regularly shares easy and healthy recipes with her followers, recently took to Instagram to post the recipe for “protein-packed, healthy and yummy” quinoa corn cutlets. Take a look.

Here’s how you can make quinoa corn cutlets at home.

Ingredients

*1 cup of quinoa

*2 potatoes

*Half a corncob

*Mushroom

*Butter

*Ginger

*Green chilli

*Salt

*Pepper

*4 tbsp of gram flour

*Chaat masala

*Olive oil

Method

*Boil quinoa in water for five minutes, till it is fully cooked (1 cup quinoa in 2 cups of water).

*Boil two potatoes and half a corn cob.

*Sauté mushrooms in butter with ginger and green chilli.

*Add salt and pepper to the mushrooms.

*Roast 4 tbsp of gram flour and keep aside.

*Mix all the above ingredients well, and add salt, pepper and chaat masala to taste.

*Make cutlets using this mixture and pan-fry them in olive oil till brown.

You can pair these delicious cutlets with hung curd dip or any sauce of your choice. If you are wondering how to prepare a healthy hung curd dip, try this recipe shared by dietitian Lavleen Kaur.

Ingredients

*Hung Curd

*2 – Cucumbers/Carrot or any vegetable

*1 – Green chilli (optional)

*4 – Garlic cloves

*Few sprigs – Coriander leaves

Method

*Prepare hung curd (tie some curd in a muslin cloth and leave it hanging for 3-4 hours or till all the water drains out).

*Finely chop cucumber, green chillies, coriander leaves and garlic cloves.

*Mix all ingredients. Add salt, black pepper and powdered sugar (to taste).

*Add oregano and chilli flakes (optional)

According to Kaur, it is a “healthy and protein-rich substitute for mayonnaise/cheese dip is #CurdDip that you will love to relish with makhane, sandwiches, salads, etc.”

