Roshni Chopra shares recipe of protein bowl, says experiences ‘fewer cravings when I get in 40 grams before 2 pm’; expert decodes

TV host and content creator Roshni Chopra recently shared the recipe for her “protein bowl,” which can be made in a jiffy. According to her, the strawberries and cream protein bowl “tastes like dessert”, “feeds your muscles”, and “keeps you full for hours”. “Also – I have actually experienced fewer cravings when I get in 40 grams of protein before 2 pm – anyone else notice this?” she asked in the comments section of her Instagram post.

How to make strawberries and cream protein bowl

Ingredients

1 cup – Greek yoghurt (We make at home — hung curd from full-fat homemade yoghurt)

1 scoop vanilla whey

5 strawberries (you can adapt to any seasonal fruit of your choice )

1 tbsp soaked chia

Drizzle of honey (to taste)

½ tsp cinnamon powder