Roshni Chopra shares recipe of protein bowl, says experiences ‘fewer cravings when I get in 40 grams before 2 pm’; expert decodes

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TV host and content creator Roshni Chopra recently shared the recipe for her “protein bowl,” which can be made in a jiffy. According to her, the strawberries and cream protein bowl “tastes like dessert”, “feeds your muscles”, and “keeps you full for hours”. “Also – I have actually experienced fewer cravings when I get in 40 grams of protein before 2 pm – anyone else notice this?” she asked in the comments section of her Instagram post.
How to make strawberries and cream protein bowl
Ingredients
1 cup – Greek yoghurt (We make at home — hung curd from full-fat homemade yoghurt)
1 scoop vanilla whey
5 strawberries (you can adapt to any seasonal fruit of your choice )
1 tbsp soaked chia
Drizzle of honey (to taste)
½ tsp cinnamon powder
~420 kcal (approx)
42-45g protein
Method
*Mix all the ingredients together and pair with seasonal, fresh fruits.
Does front-loading protein earlier in the day genuinely help with appetite control?
Protein is the most satiating macronutrient — it slows gastric emptying, stabilises blood sugar, and influences hunger hormones like ghrelin (which stimulates appetite) and GLP-1 and peptide YY (which promote fullness). “When breakfast and lunch are protein-rich, people often experience fewer mid-evening snack attacks and better portion control later in the day,” said Gulnaaz Shaikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospital Thane.
For many adults, aiming for 20–30 grams of protein per main meal is practical. Shaikh said that hitting close to 40 grams by early afternoon can support satiety, especially for those who struggle with cravings, emotional snacking, or erratic eating schedules. “It also helps preserve lean muscle mass, particularly in people who exercise regularly or are trying to lose fat without losing muscle.”
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That said, individual protein needs vary based on body weight, age, activity levels, and health conditions. What works for one person may not be a universal formula.
Is the strawberry protein bowl a balanced option?
Calling it a “smart combination”, Shaikh said that Greek yoghurt (or hung curd) provides high-quality protein and probiotics, whey protein boosts the total protein content efficiently, strawberries add fibre and antioxidants, and chia seeds contribute omega-3 fats and additional fibre. “Cinnamon may also help with glycaemic control,” added Shaikh.
At roughly 420 kcal with over 40 grams of protein, it works well as a hearty breakfast or even a post-workout meal. The protein content is substantial enough to keep most people full for 3–4 hours.
What to note?
Portion control and total daily balance matter. “Adding honey, flavoured whey, or sweetened yoghurt can quietly increase sugar intake. Those with lactose intolerance, kidney disease, or specific metabolic concerns should personalise their protein intake under guidance,” said Shaikh.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.