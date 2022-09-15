scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 15, 2022

Try Roshni Chopra’s easy-to-make salad for lunch today

While many find salads bland and boring, they don't necessarily have to be!

roshni chopra, salad recipeRoshni shares a recipe for a healthy salad (Source: Roshni Chopra/Instagram)

Healthy eating is a prerequisite to healthy living. As we spend most of our day juggling varied tasks, it’s crucial to have all the essential nutrients on our plates when we finally sit down to eat. As such, what better than a plate of salad comprising nutritious veggies?

While many find salads bland and boring, they don’t have to be so. Roshni Chopra recently took to Instagram to share a recipe for walnut, fig, and arugula salad which is not just super easy to make but also equally delicious and filling.

Ingredients

*Arugula leaves – 150 gms
*Red Apple – 1
*Figs – 4-5
*Walnuts – a handful
*Cheese
*Sliced onion – ½
*Chopped olives

For dressing

*Balsamic vinegar – 1 tbsp
*Olive oil – tbsp
*Honey – 1 tbsp
*Salt and pepper

The actor said that while she has used grated cheddar cheese, goat cheese is the best. Additionally, one can skip olive, if unavailable.

Method

*Mix arugula leaves, red apple, figs, walnuts, cheese, sliced onion and chopped olives.
*To prepare the dressing, mix balsamic vinegar, olive oil, honey, salt and pepper.
*Pour the dressing over the salad and mix it well.

