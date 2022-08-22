Roshni Chopra shares how to make a healthier version of falafel

Made with chickpeas, fresh herbs and spices, falafel is a widely-popular Middle Eastern dish, loved by many. It is usually deep fried in the form of round or patty-shaped fritters. But, if you are looking for a healthier version of this delicious snack, Roshni Chopra has the perfect recipe for you.

The actor, who regularly shares easy and mouthwatering recipes, took to Instagram to show how you can make falafel in a few simple steps. Bonus: You don’t have to deep fry it!

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Take a look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roshni Chopra (@roshnichopra)

Ingredients

*Soaked chickpeas – 1 cup (soaked for a minimum of 6-8 hours or 2-4 hours in hot water)

*Parsley – 1/2 cup (Substitute with 1/4 cup of green onion if you don’t have parsley or skip this totally, Roshni suggested)

*Sesame seeds – 2 tsp

*Lemon juice – 2 tbsp

*Minced onion – 1

*Coriander – 1/4 cup

*Garlic bods – 3-4

*Roasted cumin – 3-4 tbsp

*Salt to taste

*Green chilli – 1

*Oil for frying

Method

*Mix the ingredients in a blender till the mixture is slightly coarse but comes together.

*Make the mixture into small balls of 1-2 inches in diameter. Don’t make it larger as this is the perfect crispy ratio, she said.

*Deep fry/pan fry in any oil of your choice till they are crispy brown.

To make a healthier version, skip deep-frying and opt for air frying. “I just coat it with olive oil and put it in the air fryer for 18-19 minutes at 200 degrees Celcius (turning their side after nine minutes),” Roshni shared.

Advertisement

She suggested eating it with hummus, salad, or a garlic yoghurt sauce with chilli oil or hot sauce for taste.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!