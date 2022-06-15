Roshni Chopra shares how to make crispy bhindi without deep frying

Bhindi or ladyfinger is a versatile vegetable that can be made in numerous ways. While some love it soft and coated with different spices, others prefer crispy bites as a mid-day snack option or an accompaniment to their meals.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

As delicious as crispy bhindi tastes, it is equally easy and quick to make. However, many resist the temptation to devour it as it is generally deep-fried in oil to achieve the desired crispiness. However, you can now gorge on them guilt-free as, recently, actor Roshni Chopra took to Instagram to share how to make crispy bhindi “without deep frying“.

Take a look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roshni Chopra (@roshnichopra)

Ingredients

*Bhindi – 250 gms

*Salt to taste

*Red chilli powder – 1 tsp

*Haldi – ½ tsp

*Amchur – 1 tsp

*Jeera powder – 1 tsp

*Oil of your choice – 2 tbsp

ALSO READ | Roshni Chopra shares recipe for beetroot sweet potato cutlets; take a look

Method

*Coat chopped bhindi pieces with the masala.

*Add 2 tbsp of oil of your choice to the bhindi. “I use either ghee or olive oil,” Roshni said.

*Put in the air fryer at 170 degrees celsius for six minutes.

*Flip them over for another 5-6 minutes till they are crisp. Enjoy!

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!