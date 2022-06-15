scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Roshni Chopra shares how to make crispy bhindi without deep frying

Try this quick and delicious recipe for crispy bhindi today!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 15, 2022 8:00:16 pm
Try this delicious recipe tonight! (Source: Roshni Chopra/Instagram)

Bhindi or ladyfinger is a versatile vegetable that can be made in numerous ways. While some love it soft and coated with different spices, others prefer crispy bites as a mid-day snack option or an accompaniment to their meals.

As delicious as crispy bhindi tastes, it is equally easy and quick to make. However, many resist the temptation to devour it as it is generally deep-fried in oil to achieve the desired crispiness. However, you can now gorge on them guilt-free as, recently, actor Roshni Chopra took to Instagram to share how to make crispy bhindi “without deep frying“.

Take a look

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Roshni Chopra (@roshnichopra) 

Ingredients

*Bhindi – 250 gms
*Salt to taste
*Red chilli powder – 1 tsp
*Haldi – ½ tsp
*Amchur – 1 tsp
*Jeera powder – 1 tsp
*Oil of your choice – 2 tbsp

Method

*Coat chopped bhindi pieces with the masala.
*Add 2 tbsp of oil of your choice to the bhindi. “I use either ghee or olive oil,” Roshni said.
*Put in the air fryer at 170 degrees celsius for six minutes.
*Flip them over for another 5-6 minutes till they are crisp. Enjoy!

