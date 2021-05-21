scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 21, 2021
Most read

From dal-rice to momos, this chilli oil is the perfect accompaniment to all your meals

Actor and TV host Roshni Chopra shared this easy recipe

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 21, 2021 8:00:47 pm
roshni chopra, chilli oil recipe, easy recipe, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, what to eat with dal rice, home made chilli recipe,Make this delicious recipe with red chillies. (Source: Pixabay)

Delicious recipes do not always have to be tedious. You can whip up something that can add numerous flavours to your meals and make for a mouth-watering experience with a few simple ingredients, too. So, to add that much-needed spiciness to your meals, here is a simple recipe from actor and TV host Roshni Chopra that we thought you would like to try.

Take a look.

Chilli Oil recipe

Ingredients

Red chilli (grind it fresh)
Chopped garlic; around ¼ ratio to the chillies
Sesame seeds, roasted (1 tsp for about 20 chillies)
Salt to taste

Add to cooking oil –
Bay leaves – 2
Star anise – 2
Cloves – 4-5
Black peppercorns – 6-7
Coriander seeds (optional)

ALSO READ |Craving momos? Make your weekend come alive with this easy recipe

Method

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

*Strain and add the boiling oil to the chilli garlic-sesame mixture. Mix well and store in a jar for a month in the fridge.

You can have it with “momos, Ramen noodles, fried rice, cheese toast, dal rice,” she said.

Would you try the quick recipe?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

tea, beverage, chai, international tea day, happy international tea day 2021, types of teas, teas to drink, indianexpress.com, indian express news
International Tea Day 2021: A list of steaming hot cuppas and their health benefits

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 21: Latest News

Advertisement
x