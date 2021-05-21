From dal-rice to momos, this chilli oil is the perfect accompaniment to all your meals

Delicious recipes do not always have to be tedious. You can whip up something that can add numerous flavours to your meals and make for a mouth-watering experience with a few simple ingredients, too. So, to add that much-needed spiciness to your meals, here is a simple recipe from actor and TV host Roshni Chopra that we thought you would like to try.

Take a look.

Chilli Oil recipe

Ingredients

Red chilli (grind it fresh)

Chopped garlic; around ¼ ratio to the chillies

Sesame seeds, roasted (1 tsp for about 20 chillies)

Salt to taste

Add to cooking oil –

Bay leaves – 2

Star anise – 2

Cloves – 4-5

Black peppercorns – 6-7

Coriander seeds (optional)

ALSO READ | Craving momos? Make your weekend come alive with this easy recipe

Method

*Strain and add the boiling oil to the chilli garlic-sesame mixture. Mix well and store in a jar for a month in the fridge.

You can have it with “momos, Ramen noodles, fried rice, cheese toast, dal rice,” she said.

Would you try the quick recipe?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle