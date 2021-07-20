This rose fruit custard with sabudana will bring a smile to your face

Desserts are irresistible. They become even more special when they can be whipped up easily at home without any elaborate preparations. One such easy dessert is custard. However, instead of the traditional custard, tweak it a little to make the lip-smacking ‘Rose Fruit Custard with Sabudana’.

We have chef Meghna Kamdar sharing an easy recipe.

“Some desserts bring a smile on your face; Rose Fruit Custard with Sabudana will do that for sure,” she mentioned.

Ingredients

700ml – Milk

1.5 tbsp – Custard powder

1.5 tbsp – Sugar (or as per taste)

1 cup – Water

3 tbsp – Sabudana pearls (soaked in water for 3-4 hours)

2 tsp – Rose syrup (optional)

1.5 tsp – Basil seeds (sabja seeds soaked in water)

Some freshly chopped fruits (as per choice — mango, pomegranate, muskmelon, grapes and banana)

Some chopped dry fruits and rose syrup to garnish

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghna’s Food Magic (@meghnasfoodmagic)

Method

*Heat up the pan to make custard, pour 700 ml milk. Remove couple of tablespoon of milk aside.

*Take a small bowl, dilute milk (kept aside) with 1.5 tablespoon custard powder and mix well.

*Add 1.5 tablespoon sugar when milk starts boiling.

*Pour custard mixture and keep stirring vigorously to avoid burning/sticking at the base.

*Turn off the stove when milk turns thicker.

*Heat up another pan along with this, add 1 cup water.

*Add 3 tablespoon sabudana pearls (soaked in water for 3-4 hours) and cook on medium to high flame for 6 minutes.

*Turn off the stove and put it into food strainer to remove water. Pour a cup of water on it to avoid overcooking.

*Further, take a mixing bowl, pour custard milk in it. Add 2 tsp rose syrup (optional), cooked sabudana, 1.5 tsp basil seeds (sabja beej soaked in water) and some freshly chopped fruits.

*Mix it and keep in refrigerator for 4 hours to serve chilled.

*Further to serve, take short glass/bowl.

*Pour custard in it, top with some chopped fruits and dry fruits, drizzle some rose syrup and enjoy!

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle