Can’t find Rooh Afza in the market? Try these alternative drinks for Ramadan evenings

There seems to be a shortage of Rooh Afza, the concentrated squash, which is popular for its cooling herbs. An essential part of Iftar evenings for Muslims across the world, who keep the holy fast or ‘roza’ throughout the month of Ramzan, the sweet red-coloured drink serves as the perfect thirst quencher.

During Ramadan or Ramzan, worshippers abstain from eating food and drinking even a drop of water after eating a pre-fast meal before sunrise. The only time they eat after that is during the Iftar meal, which usually begins with dates and water, followed by juices, sharbats and vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes.

Apart from water, there are various other beverages that people can drink to break their fast. We bring you a list of easy-to-prepare alternative drinks that you can count on this Iftar to keep yourself hydrated.

Khus

Prepared using khus essence, sugar, water and citric acid syrup, this green-coloured concoction of khus syrup and water tastes delightful. The green colour comes from khus essence, which is a thick syrup made from the roots of khus grass. As a good source of iron, manganese and B6 vitamins, khus has cooling properties and is the ideal drink for an Iftar evening. It also prevents dehydration and is a good source of antioxidants.

Aam Panna

Aam Panna is a tangy drink made of green/unripe mango pulp. Rich in pectin, malic, citric and oxalic acids, it is a great rehydration drink which prevents the loss of necessary salts and iron from our bodies.

Since the drink is made from raw/unripe mangoes, it is already a little tangy in taste but people may prefer it as salty or sweet, depending on one’s taste.

Lemon Water or nimbu paani

There is nothing better than a glass of chilled lemon water. Beat the heat by drinking a glass of lemon water which can be prepared using lemon, salt and sugar.

Take a glass of water, a handful of mint leaves and a lemon. Put these ingredients into the blender and wring lemon juice into it. Blend well. This drink is rich in fiber and restores your energy. Strawberry and lemon-infused water is also a tasty and refreshing one to try. Infused water has no calories, making it a very powerful drink in your effort to recoup after a long-day of fasting. It also helps flush out toxins from the body. Perfect way to break your fast.

Banana Milkshake

Bananas, which are rich in potassium, dietary fiber, vitamin b6 and vitamin C, are extremely healthy. Bananas are also known for lowering cholesterol. Cut the banana into small pieces and put in a blender with milk and some sugar.

Apricot Juice

Rich in fibre content and vitamin A, the retinol in apricot is fat soluble that quickly gets dissolved in the body and the nutrients get absorbed easily. This helps in better digestion. A healthy way to break your fast.

Sattu sharbat

Made with roasted black chanas, bay leaves and roasted jeera, the sharbat is filling and healthy, and perfect to combat the sweltering heat. It helps you cool from within, aids in digestion and is a great source of energy.

Coconut water

Tender coconut water is the best natural drink to keep your body’s hydration levels in check. Since it is rich in potassium, it provides optimum hydration.

Homemade buttermilk

Plain yogurt diluted with cool water and garnished with finely chopped coriander leaves, cumin seeds, a dash of salt and black pepper, is also helpful in aiding digestion and keeping your body cool. It contains essential micro-nutrients as well.

Kokum juice

Kokum juice with black pepper is rich in antioxidants, and is good to consume for general good health. It is low in calories and rich in dietary fibre.

Then there are other beverages available in the market like Frooti, ice tea, cold coffee that can also be consumed.