Satiate your taste buds with this delicious Rooh Afza shrikhand (recipe inside)

Summer heat calls for some refreshing and chilled desserts, and what better than one prepared at home? Rooh Afza, also known as the ‘summer drink of the east’, has a special place in the hearts of many. It is consumed in various ways — as a sharbat with chilled water or by mixing it with milk to produce a shake. Another famous chilled delicacy of Indian households is shrikhand, a sweetened yoghurt preparation.
How about combing these two favourites to create something flavoursome and extremely satisfying? As such, Chef Pankaj Bhadouria recent took to Instagram to share a delicious recipe which she titled as ‘Rooh Afza shrikhand.’ Her caption read, “Let’s whip up this delicious Thanda Thanda Cool Cool dessert this Summer! Hum bhi Happy, Tummy bhi Happy!”
Ingredients
*Yoghurt
*Rooh Afza
*Cardamom powder
*Pistachios
*Rose petals
Method:
*Take 500 gm of yoghurt in a bowl.
*Strain the yoghurt with a cloth strainer and hang it for 7 to 8 hours.
*Beat the yoghurt well.
*Add ½ cup of Rooh Afza and ¼ tbsp of cardamom powder to it.
*Blend it well till it becomes smooth and creamy.
*Put the mixture into a dessert glass.
*Add pistachio and rose petals to it for better flavour and presentation. Enjoy!
