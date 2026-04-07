Roja actor Madhoo Shah reveals her fitness mantra, admits she used to be a foodie: ‘I ate, danced, and played’

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Roja actor Madhoo Shah recently admitted that while growing up, she was a foodie but also did a lot of physical activity. “I was a big foodie because I have always been extremely active. So both things happened simultaneously. Wake up in the morning, run, exercise, and dance and then sit and eat. My mother was a fantastic cook. So, aloo bhaaji, hot chapatis. I never counted calories. I ate, and I danced. I ate, and I played,” Madhoo, 56, said in an interaction with celebrity chef Sheetal Vanjari on her YouTube channel.
However, she admitted that things had changed over the years. “Also, we became a little Westernised. We started going out and eating. We got exposed to different cuisines like Italian, Chinese, and Lebanese, and all that. Suddenly, palate of Indian food…I started exploring the others. Food was not just about food. It became an experience. Going out to different places with different friends. I started cultivating (that habit). Fitness became a thing for me. I realised it is not about how active you are, it is about how much you are eating. I definitely started eating less and less and came to understand the meaning of ‘less is more.’ Nutrition and what you eat are important, but the quantity is important,” said Madhoo, while whipping up an avocado toast.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Further reflecting on today’s “culture of excess,” she continued, “Today has become a culture of excess. Now, we are always meeting over food. Food has become creativity. Food is about design. When there is so much available at the swipe of a finger, you need to consume less.”
Actor Madhoo’s reflections on her early morning routine and relationship with food highlight an important shift many people experience as they move through different life stages, shared consultant dietitian Garima Goyal.
“During younger years, when physical activity levels are naturally high through activities such as running, dancing and sports, the body tends to burn more energy. This allows individuals to eat more freely without immediately noticing the effects of excess calories. However, as Madhoo pointed out, lifestyle patterns change over time. With age, metabolic rate gradually slows, and physical activity often becomes less intense or less frequent. At the same time, exposure to a wider variety of cuisines, frequent dining out and social gatherings centred around food can lead to increased calorie intake. This combination makes portion awareness increasingly important,” said Goyal.
Her observation that “less is more” reflects a key principle of nutrition science. “Health is not determined only by the type of food consumed but also by the quantity. Even nutritious foods can contribute to weight gain when eaten in excess, while mindful portion control helps maintain metabolic balance,” shared Goyal.
Madhoo’s perspective also touches on a broader cultural shift. Today, food is often tied to socialising, entertainment and visual appeal, which can encourage overconsumption. “Being conscious of how much we eat, while still enjoying diverse cuisines and experiences, helps create a healthier relationship with food,” said Goyal.
Ultimately, balancing regular physical activity with mindful eating remains the most sustainable approach. “Staying active through exercise, paying attention to portion sizes and focusing on quality nutrition allows people to enjoy food without compromising long-term health,” said Goyal.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.