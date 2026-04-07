Roja actor Madhoo Shah reveals her fitness mantra, admits she used to be a foodie: ‘I ate, danced, and played’

Roja actor Madhoo Shah recently admitted that while growing up, she was a foodie but also did a lot of physical activity. “I was a big foodie because I have always been extremely active. So both things happened simultaneously. Wake up in the morning, run, exercise, and dance and then sit and eat. My mother was a fantastic cook. So, aloo bhaaji, hot chapatis. I never counted calories. I ate, and I danced. I ate, and I played,” Madhoo, 56, said in an interaction with celebrity chef Sheetal Vanjari on her YouTube channel.

However, she admitted that things had changed over the years. “Also, we became a little Westernised. We started going out and eating. We got exposed to different cuisines like Italian, Chinese, and Lebanese, and all that. Suddenly, palate of Indian food…I started exploring the others. Food was not just about food. It became an experience. Going out to different places with different friends. I started cultivating (that habit). Fitness became a thing for me. I realised it is not about how active you are, it is about how much you are eating. I definitely started eating less and less and came to understand the meaning of ‘less is more.’ Nutrition and what you eat are important, but the quantity is important,” said Madhoo, while whipping up an avocado toast.