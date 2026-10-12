Rohit Sharma avoided most buffet food, says former BCCI chef: ‘Is a pure vegetarian’

Former BCCI chef Arun Chauhan recently offered a glimpse into Rohit Sharma’s vegetarian diet, saying the batsman never ate from a buffet. “He used to be really particular. He is a pure vegetarian. He used to enquire about items in the buffet. He used to eat some fruits or salad in the buffet. Not much. So, I guess he ate in the hotel or at home,” Chauhan told Healthyy Podcast.

During the conversation, he also mentioned that former cricketer Virendra Sehwag is also a vegetarian. “He was also particular about food in the buffet and used to enquire about what vegetarian items were there,” he added.