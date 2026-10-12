Rohit Sharma avoided most buffet food, says former BCCI chef: ‘Is a pure vegetarian’

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Former BCCI chef Arun Chauhan recently offered a glimpse into Rohit Sharma’s vegetarian diet, saying the batsman never ate from a buffet. “He used to be really particular. He is a pure vegetarian. He used to enquire about items in the buffet. He used to eat some fruits or salad in the buffet. Not much. So, I guess he ate in the hotel or at home,” Chauhan told Healthyy Podcast.
During the conversation, he also mentioned that former cricketer Virendra Sehwag is also a vegetarian. “He was also particular about food in the buffet and used to enquire about what vegetarian items were there,” he added.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Absolutely, exclaimed Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals Thane, who said that a well-planned vegetarian diet can meet the nutritional needs of an athlete, including protein, carbohydrates, healthy fats, vitamins and minerals. “The important point is not whether the diet contains meat, but whether it is balanced and provides enough nutrients to match the person’s training and recovery needs,” said Sheikh.
Traditional Indian meals can be quite effective when portions and combinations are planned well.
Protein is one area that deserves attention. “Lentils, dals, beans, soy, tofu, paneer, curd, milk, nuts and seeds can all contribute. Instead of relying heavily on one food, it is better to spread protein across meals. Iron, vitamin B12, calcium and vitamin D also need consideration, particularly in people following a predominantly plant-based diet,” said Sheikh.
Not necessarily. “A vegetarian label does not guarantee a healthy diet. Fried snacks, refined carbohydrates, sweets and highly processed vegetarian foods can still be high in calories and low in nutritional value. What matters is the overall quality of the diet. A plate built around whole grains, pulses, vegetables, fruits and appropriate protein sources is very different from a diet that simply replaces meat with processed foods,” said Sheikh.
Simple Indian foods can provide a strong nutritional foundation when meals are varied and portions are appropriate. “However, an athlete’s diet should always be individualised according to training load, body composition, recovery, age and health needs. What works for a professional cricketer should not automatically be copied by everyone,” said Sheikh.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.