Rishi Sunak returns to Delhi’s Bengali Sweets with Sudha Murty, remembers the motichoor kesar laddoos he loved

Coming to Delhi and not indulging in its flavourful chaats, tempting tikkis, and melt-in-the-mouth sweets would be a gastronomic sin, and former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak certainly wasn’t one to commit it.

Sunak was recently spotted at central Delhi’s Bengali Sweet House and Pastry Shop, accompanied by his mother-in-law, Sudha Murty, Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal and, of course, a sizeable security detail.

The dignitaries arrived 3.30 pm on October 14,20126, and spent about an hour at the legacy eatery. For the next one hour, the doors were shut to outsiders, with their security team taking over the premises. The eatery did so to ensure that the guests could relish their food in ‘privacy’ without the shutterbugs and inevitable selfie requests.

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What was on the spread? Delhi favourites such as “papdi chaat, tikki and kulhad lassi”, along with a selection of sweets.

Varjesh Aggarwall, Managing Partner, Bengali Sweet House and Pastry Shop, describes the joint’s papdi chaat as a burst of flavours, which brings together crispy wafers, potatoes, yoghurt and chutneys, creating a medley of sweet, tangy and spicy flavours.

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Tikki, meanwhile, is a tempting mix of a crisp, golden patty (usually made with mashed potatoes) and silky, chutney-infused chutneys. Sticking to the unsaid beverage rule of Delhi-wallahs, the guests paired these savoury bites with lassi, a thick, creamy yoghurt-based drink traditionally served in an earthen cup.

For dessert, they tried rasmalai, a popular Indian sweet made with soft, milk-based dumplings soaked in creamy, flavoured milk.

The visit as Aggarwall recalls was “Sunak ji’s idea.”

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The diplomat wanted to meet his mother-in-law, who was nearby, and chose Bengali Sweets as the meeting spot.

It turns out the shop is already familiar territory for the Narayan-Murty family, and the son-in-law is just getting up to speed on the food norm.

“Sudha ji has been here earlier as well. She is quite regular with us,” the proud restaurateur shares while adding that there isn’t any go-to order. They love experimenting and often order different food items each time.

“She even visited us some 15 days ago along with her daughter-in-law’s parents. They tried many of our signature dishes and loved everything.”

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The laddoos Sunak remembered

Glimpses from Rishi Sunak and Sudha Murty’s visit to Bengali Sweet House and Pastry Shop (Image Courtesy: Varjesh Aggarwall) Glimpses from Rishi Sunak and Sudha Murty’s visit to Bengali Sweet House and Pastry Shop (Image Courtesy: Varjesh Aggarwall)

This wasn’t Sunak’s first visit to Bengali Sweets. He had dropped by last year around Diwali and particularly enjoyed the shop’s motichoor kesar laddoos. So, on this visit, he knew exactly what he wanted and asked for the laddoos again, along with tea.

“The main highlight of the evening was that Rishi ji had recalled our special laddoos from last time,” Aggarwall said, adding that Sunak had been “very fond of it”.

Sudha Murty is no stranger to the shop, either. Recalling one of her earlier visits, Aggarwall shared how his son, who attended to her, was struck by how warm and approachable she was. He later described her as being just like a grandmother. Despite her stature, Murty was humble, grounded and polite, Aggarwall recalled, adding that one would hardly guess she was such a prominent public figure from the way she carried herself.

Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy had also visited the shop with his family on an earlier occasion. Aggarwall recalled that Murthy did not order much that day. “Narayana Murthy ji bhi aaye the saath mein last time. (Narayana Murthy ji also came last time) But he didn’t have anything, he just had a glass of chhaach (buttermilk),” he said.

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Murthy was also rather quiet during the visit. When asked whether he might have been working, Aggarwall laughed and replied, “Maybe.”

“They are very humble, and we enjoyed hosting them,” he said of the family.

Established in 1937, Bengali Sweets has been part of Delhi’s food scene for generations. Aggarwall said some customers who first visited the shop as children now return with their own grandchildren, a tradition that keeps the old establishment close to Delhiites’ hearts.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.