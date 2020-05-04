Rishi Kapoor loved this tangy citrus bake by chef Vikas Khanna; check the recipe

Try out this easy recipe by chef Vikas Khanna. (Source: Vikas Khanna/Instagram/ File Photo; designed by Gargi Singh) Try out this easy recipe by chef Vikas Khanna. (Source: Vikas Khanna/Instagram/ File Photo; designed by Gargi Singh)

Rishi Kapoor will always be remembered for his radiant smile and his love for family, films and food. His fondness for trying different cuisines has been often shared by many who knew him well. As a tribute to the Rafoo Chakkar actor, who passed away on April 30, chef Vikas Khanna also shared a recipe that was one of the late actor’s favourites from Khanna’s kitchen.

Take a look at the post below:

This is what he mentioned, “Presenting (to) you Rishi Ji’s one (of) my favorite creations. #CitrusYogurtCake #OMSHANTIOM”

Here’s the recipe.

Ingredients

Half cup – Melted butter

Half cup – Powdered sugar

1/2 tsp – Vanilla essence

2 – Eggs

2 tbsp – Citrus juice

1/2 cup – Hung curd/yogurt

2 tsp – Baking powder

1 cup – Maida

Method

*In a bowl, add melted butter, powdered sugar, vanilla essence, citrus zest, citrus juice, hung curd, and whisk.

*Preheat the oven.

*Take a cake tin and brush it with oil. Sprinkle some powdered sugar. Now, pour the batter.

*Bake at 350 degree Celsius for 40 minutes.

*In a bowl, add lemon juice and sugar. Boil the mixture with clove, cinnamon and add chopped citrus slices.

*Once the cake is done, prick holes in it and add citrus juice and sugar mix.

*Place the sugar-coated lemon slices over it.

Just a few days ago, the Michelin star chef was seen guiding actor Neena Gupta to make a version of this cake. Take a look below:

Time to add some zest to your baking. Are you game?

