Rishab Rikhiram Sharma makes ‘very good’ sooji cheela pizza, shares recipe

Musician and sitar player Rishab Rikhiram Sharma recently shared that he makes “very good” sooji pizza, saying: “I make very good sooji pizza where I make a sooji cheela out of it, add some vegetables and cheese on top with oregano.”

The method involves making a smooth batter with sooji, curd, and water, resting it, spreading it on a hot pan, topping with veggies/cheese, and cooking until crisp. One can add seasonings of choice along with pizza sauces. During his chat with Curly Tales, he added that he is fond of besan cheela.

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