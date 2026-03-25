Rishab Rikhiram Sharma makes ‘very good’ sooji cheela pizza, shares recipe

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Musician and sitar player Rishab Rikhiram Sharma recently shared that he makes “very good” sooji pizza, saying: “I make very good sooji pizza where I make a sooji cheela out of it, add some vegetables and cheese on top with oregano.”
The method involves making a smooth batter with sooji, curd, and water, resting it, spreading it on a hot pan, topping with veggies/cheese, and cooking until crisp. One can add seasonings of choice along with pizza sauces. During his chat with Curly Tales, he added that he is fond of besan cheela.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Is it healthy?
Consultant dietitian Garima Goyal shared that sooji is rich in complex carbohydrates, which means it provides slow and sustained energy. “Unlike refined flour-based options, it helps prevent sudden energy crashes and keeps you active for longer.”
It also helps in keeping you fuller for a longer time. “The combination of carbs with a small amount of protein and fibre reduces frequent cravings and unnecessary snacking, making it supportive for weight management.”
Another advantage is that sooji is light on the stomach and easy to digest. “This makes it a great option for breakfast or even an early dinner, especially for people with sensitive digestion,” said Goyal.
Compared to regular maida-based pizza, this is definitely a better choice. “Sooji contains essential nutrients like B vitamins, iron, and magnesium, which support metabolism and overall energy production.”
It can also support heart and metabolic health when prepared correctly. “Being naturally low in fat and containing beneficial nutrients, it can be a smarter alternative to greasy, processed options,” said Goyal.
Calling it a “very flexible dish”, Goyal said that when you add vegetables and a protein source like paneer or curd, it becomes a well-balanced meal with a good mix of carbohydrates, protein, and fibre. “It is healthy only if made mindfully. Use minimal oil, add plenty of vegetables, include a protein source, and keep portion sizes in check since it is still carb-rich.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.