Rice Paper Rolls for lunch? Try this easy recipe

There is nothing like a good meal that energises you but also leaves a wonderful aftertaste. Once in a while it is a good idea to take a break from one’s regular meals and try out something that adds the much-needed excitement. If you have been wanting to make something special for your weekend, here is a simple, interesting recipe that you can try. It also makes for a quick and filling lunch. What more? Depending on your mood, you can turn them into vegan, vegetarian or non-vegetarian.
Chef Anahita Dhondy who keeps sharing interesting recipes shared this easy recipe that caught our attention.
Take a look.
Here’s what Dhondy mentioned. “Light lunch comprised of store bought rice papers. You need to rehydrate them and add filling. I kept it vegan,” she said.
Here’s the vegan recipe.
Ingredients
Ripe pineapple
Salad leaves
Cucumber
Bellpeppers and a little chilli (optional)
Basil leaves
Mint leaves
Method
*Cut everything into batons, fill them and roll them. Keep it in the refrigerator for 15 minutes before having them or have your ingredients cold too for the filling.
Pro tips
*Basil, mint, fresh leaves are a must for crunch cucumbers.
*Substitute pineapple for mango, add boiled prawns or chicken to make it non-vegetarian, said Dhondy.
How to make the Go-To Asian Dipping sauce?
Ingredients
1tsp – Soy sauce
1tsp – Honey
1/2tsp – Vinegar (rice wine/apple cider/Parsi kolah/white wine – any you have at home)
1/2tsp – Sesame oil
1/2tsp – Chilli sauce or paste
Method
*Whisk all of it together and top with sesame seeds.
Dhondy said, “It’s easy, so delicious, super light and yum. Have it chilled and crunchy!”
