Make wholesome, gluten-free rice omelette with this easy recipe

Bored of having the same type of omelette each time? How about adding a little twist? If you are willing to experiment, celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija has just the perfect recipe for you.

She shared a simple recipe on Instagram to make what she called rice omelette. With minimal ingredients and very less cooking time, this is an ideal fuss-free, wholesome meal.

Here’s how you can make it:

Ingredients

*2 small portions – Cooked rice

*2 – Raw eggs

*Coriander

*Spring Onion

*Chilli flakes

*Salt

Method

*In a bowl, add the small portions of cooked rice. To this, add two egg yolks, followed by the rest of the ingredients as per taste.

*Mix the ingredients well.

*Pour in a pan and fry to make rice omelette.

Talking about the nutritional benefits of the dish, Pooja wrote, “Wholesome, balanced, delicious, easy to carry, tastes good even cold, high protein, gluten free, super tasty meal!”

She added, “A must try! Especially for egg lovers like me.”

