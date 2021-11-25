This simple test will help identify rhodamine adulteration in ragi

Definitely not the ideal scenario, but one must always keep in mind that the foods you are buying could be adulterated with toxic ingredients — tea with exhausted leaves, chilli powder with brick powder or sand, turmeric with artificial colour and so on.

Similarly, if you have the slightest doubt about adulteration in the ragi you just bought, here’s some help from Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

Of late, many people have gravitated towards whole foods which are fibrous and help one feel satiated for longer. One such nutritious grain is ragi or finger millet, which is known to release glucose slowly into blood, helping avoid unnecessary hunger pangs. But there have been some instances of ragi being adulterated rhodamine.

What is rhodamine?

A type of dye, rhodamine is used on dyed paper and inks but is not strong enough to be used on fabric. The dye is toxic and should not be consumed.

How can you know?

Here’s a short video by FSSAI on how to check for adulteration at home with a simple test.

*Take a cotton ball and soak it in water or vegetable oil.

*Next, take a bowl of ragi and rub the outer surface of ragi with the cotton ball.

*The cotton ball will show no colour change when rubbed on unadulterated ragi.

*Alternatively, it will turn red if the ragi is adulterated.

Have you tested it yet?

