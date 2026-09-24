Soft inside, crisp outside: How to make restaurant-style kulcha at home

3 min readNew DelhiSep 24, 2026 10:00 PM IST
Restaurant-style kulcha has a very distinct texture — soft and tender inside, slightly crisp and blistered on the outside, with a subtle char and buttery finish. At home, the biggest challenge is recreating the intense heat of a tandoor, but the dough and handling are equally important. Most people tend to focus on the ingredients and overlook the technique, which often makes the difference between a soft, restaurant-style kulcha and one that turns dense or dry.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
Where people commonly go wrong:
Siddharth, executive chef at Haldiram USA, mentions common mistakes people make while preparing kulcha at home:
- Making the dough too firm: The dough should be soft and supple. A stiff dough generally results in a dense kulcha rather than the light, tender texture you get at restaurants.
- Insufficient resting: The dough needs time to relax. If shaped immediately, it can resist stretching and produce a tougher texture.
- Overworking the dough: Too much kneading or aggressive handling during shaping can make the finished kulcha chewy and heavy.
- Using too much flour while rolling: Excess dry flour can make the surface dry and prevent the kulcha from developing a good crust.
- Putting in too much filling: Overstuffing makes the dough difficult to seal and can result in uneven cooking or tearing.
- Not getting the cooking surface hot enough: High heat is essential for achieving the characteristic bubbles, browned spots and slight char. On a moderately heated pan, the kulcha tends to dry out before it gets that restaurant-style finish.
- Overcooking: Once the kulcha has developed its colour and char, it should come off the heat. Keeping it on for too long is a common reason for hard, dry kulchas.
- Not finishing it immediately: A light brushing of butter or ghee while the kulcha is still hot helps keep the surface supple and gives it that familiar restaurant-style richness.
How to make restaurant style kulcha at home
Ishijyot Surri, Executive Chef and Founder of Mulk & SJI Hospitality says, “The secret to a good restaurant-style kulcha is understanding dough, heat, and finishing.”
A well-made kulcha should have a crisp, blistered exterior and a soft, tender centre. (Image source: Pexels)
He suggests the following tips:
- Use soft, well-hydrated dough with a little curd for tenderness. We can also use plain soda for fluffiness and softness and allow it to rest.
- For stuffed kulchas, ensure the filling is dry and seasoned make the mixture dry.
- Recreate restaurant heat with a properly heated heavy iron tawa, and cool until blistered and charred.
- Finish it off with butter or ghee, crushed kasuri methi or coriander, and serve hot.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.