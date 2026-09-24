Soft inside, crisp outside: How to make restaurant-style kulcha at home

Butter or ghee, along with crushed kasuri methi or coriander, adds the finishing touch to a hot kulcha. (Image source: Pexels)

Restaurant-style kulcha has a very distinct texture — soft and tender inside, slightly crisp and blistered on the outside, with a subtle char and buttery finish. At home, the biggest challenge is recreating the intense heat of a tandoor, but the dough and handling are equally important. Most people tend to focus on the ingredients and overlook the technique, which often makes the difference between a soft, restaurant-style kulcha and one that turns dense or dry.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Where people commonly go wrong:

Siddharth, executive chef at Haldiram USA, mentions common mistakes people make while preparing kulcha at home: