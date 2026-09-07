How to make restaurant-style gravy at home: Chefs share their top tips

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Ever wondered why the curry you make at home never tastes quite like the one at a restaurant? Chefs reveal the secrets behind that irresistible flavour, explaining that restaurant-style curry isn’t the result of one secret ingredient, but of patience, technique and carefully layered flavours.
From slowly browning the onions and cooking the masala patiently to getting the liquid balance just right, these small but important details can make a significant difference to the final flavour.
Here are some ways, suggested by chefs, to get your curry right:
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
Fat helps distribute flavours evenly throughout the curry. Chef Bharat Sharma from Sufiaana by Cherish says that heating oil or ghee properly helps release and distribute the flavours of the spices, giving the gravy a richer texture.
Before adding the main ingredients, tempering spices in hot fat helps build a deeper flavour profile. Chef Bharat says, “Add cumin, bay leaf, cardamom or cinnamon to hot fat before adding the other ingredients to release their natural aromas.”
Sunil Dasila, head chef at Salt Cafe in Noida and Delhi, adds, “Always cook out raw spices thoroughly to prevent the gravy from tasting flat or bitter.”
Chef Prashant Kumar Singh, operations and kitchen manager at Banaraswala Ghat se Ghar Tak, mentions that restaurants don’t depend on one spice for flavour but build it in layers. “Whole spices for aroma, powdered spices for depth, and fresh coriander, kasuri methi, or a finishing tempering at the end.”
The biggest difference between home-cooked and restaurant curry is how patiently the masala is cooked. Chef Prashant says, “Onions, ginger, garlic and spices need enough time to cook and release their oils. If you add the liquid too early, the curry can taste raw and flat.” Talking specifically about the onions, Chef Sunil advises to sauté them patiently and build deep, caramelised foundations for rich flavour.
Agreeing, Chef Bharat also suggests sautéeing the ginger and garlic until the raw smell disappears. “Cook tomatoes and powdered spices until the mixture becomes concentrated and the oil begins to separate,” he tells indianexpress.com.
A restaurant-style curry isn’t just about heat and spice; it needs savoury depth to keep the flavours balanced. Chef Sunil advises ensuring that salt, acidity, sweetness and heat are well balanced in every bite.
Once the masala has been cooked, the amount and timing of liquid matter. Chef Bharat says, “Add hot water or stock gradually. Too much water dilutes the flavours, while slow simmering helps the gravy develop body.”
Lastly, Chef Sunil suggests elevating the dish just before serving using a final tadka, cream, fresh herbs, or a touch of ghee.