How to make restaurant-style gravy at home: Chefs share their top tips

Ever wondered why the curry you make at home never tastes quite like the one at a restaurant? Chefs reveal the secrets behind that irresistible flavour, explaining that restaurant-style curry isn’t the result of one secret ingredient, but of patience, technique and carefully layered flavours.

From slowly browning the onions and cooking the masala patiently to getting the liquid balance just right, these small but important details can make a significant difference to the final flavour.

Here are some ways, suggested by chefs, to get your curry right:

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.