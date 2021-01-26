Republic Day special recipe: Here’s how to prepare foxtail millet fusion at home

scorecardresearch
Tuesday, January 26, 2021
By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | January 26, 2021 9:10:11 am
If you are feeling experimental and looking to try something novel, here the recipe for foxtail millet fusion.

A national holiday entails staying at home, catching up on lost sleep and of course, eating well. We are all aware of the importance of healthy diet and nutritious food, especially now, when there is so much focus on natural immunity.

Keeping with the celebratory occasion, therefore, here is a delectable recipe straight from the kitchen of Chef Anurudh Khanna, the multi-property executive chef at The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi and The Westin Sohna Resort and Spa.

If you are feeling experimental and looking to try something novel, here the recipe for foxtail millet fusion. Read on.

Ingredients

– Millet — 180g
– Carrot dice — 40g
– Beans dice — 40g
– Broccoli florates blanched — 30g
– Walnut deskin blanched — 10g
– Mustard seed — 1g
– Curry leaves local — 1g
– Salt — 2g
– Ghee — 10ml
– Chopped onion — 10g
– Chopped ginger — 3g
– Green chili chopped — 3g
– Water — 20ml
– Coconut chutney — 30g
– Grated coconut — 20g
– Cumin seed — 1g

Method

* First take the ghee in a pan and heat it up.
* Add mustard seeds and curry leaves. When it starts crackling, add onion and ginger.
* Saute onion and ginger for a while and add the carrots, beans, chili and cook.
* Add water, turmeric and salt.
* Cut the blanched broccoli florates into small pieces meanwhile.
* Add the boiled millet with the vegetable mixture and cook for 20 minutes.
* Finish the upma by adding coriander paste and chutney, and separately cooking for 5 minutes.

