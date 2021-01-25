Republic Day 2021: Try these interesting tricolour recipes at home

Republic Day is celebrated on January 26 every year. While the Republic Day parade at Rajpath in New Delhi is one of the main highlights of the day, why not add a dash of interesting flavours to make this significant day even more special? To help you with the same, chef Rajiv Das, executive sous chef, Courtyard by Marriott Mumbai recommended some mouth-watering combinations that can be designed in tricolours to mark the special occasion.

Here are the recipes!

Trio of bavarian mousse

Makes for an innovative recipe. (Source: Courtyard by Marriott Mumbai) Makes for an innovative recipe. (Source: Courtyard by Marriott Mumbai)

Portion: 4

Ingredients

2 sheets – Agar-agar

200g – White chocolate

100ml – Dairy cream

150g – Mascarpone cheese

60ml – Orange juice

Vanilla essence few drops

100ml – Kiwi crush

½ tbsp – Raspberry compote

300g – Whipped cream

Method

*Bloom agar-agar in water and keep aside.

*To make the white chocolate ganache, heat dairy cream on low heat and add white melted chocolate.

*Whip the cream till soft peaks, add cold white chocolate ganache, mascarpone cheese and agar-agar.

*Divide the whipped cream mixture into three parts and add reduced orange juice in one part, kiwi crush in another and keep the third part as it is.

*Take a presentation glass and pipe the above mixture with the help of piping bag. First pipe green kiwi mixture, then white and lastly, the orange mixture.

*Decorate it with raspberry compote.

Berry berry petite gateaux

Looks yum. What do you think? (Source: Courtyard by Marriott Mumbai) Looks yum. What do you think? (Source: Courtyard by Marriott Mumbai)

Portion: 15 pieces

Ingredients

250g – Butter

250g – Grain sugar

5 – Whole eggs

250g – All-purpose flour

5g – Baking powder

100g – Mixed berries

Vanilla essence few drops

400g – Sugar fondant

Food colour (orange and green) as required

Method

*Cream the butter at room temperature, add sugar and keep creaming. Add whole egg one by one and keep creaming, until the mixture becomes soft and fluffy.

*Add all the dry ingredients and fold well. Add berries and mix with a light hand.

*Line small square silicone mould with butter and flour and pour the mixture. Bake at 180 degrees pre-heated oven for 15 minutes. Check the baking and if needed, cook for five minutes more. Remove and allow it to cool.

*Divide sugar fondant into three parts, add orange colour in one, mix well, add green colour in other and mix well, and keep third part as white.

*Roll each sugar fondant with the help of a rolling pin. Cover each small cake nicely with the trio of fondants in a way that it resembles the Indian flag.

*Decorate it with fondant flowers and leaves.

Tiranga mocktail – a tribute to Pingali Venkayya, the man who designed the Indian national flag

Would you try this easy recipe? (Source: Courtyard by Marriott Mumbai) Would you try this easy recipe? (Source: Courtyard by Marriott Mumbai)

Ingredients

8-10 – Kiwi chunks

10 ml – Kiwi syrup

200 ml – Cream-based sparkling water

30 ml – Orange syrup

1 slice – Fresh mandarin

1 – Mint leaf

Method

*Muddle kiwi chunks in kiwi syrup and pour it.

*Put a layer of crushed ice in the glass and add cream soda.

*Top it up with orange syrup.

*Garnish it with fresh mandarin slice and a mint leaf.

