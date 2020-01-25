Republic Day 2020: Cheesecake to rice pudding, make these tricolour desserts

Republic Day 2020 recipe: Three treasures rice pudding Republic Day 2020 recipe: Three treasures rice pudding

Republic Day 2020 tricolour recipes: If you are preparing an elaborate meal for your loved ones on this day, you cannot miss out on desserts. And Republic Day would be a perfect occasion to add a tricolour twist to the dishes. Here are some easy dessert recipes you can try:

Tricolour macarons

By Chef Manoj Rawat, Executive Chef, Hilton Garden Inn, Gurgaon Baani Square



Ingredients

Almond powder – 300gm

Icing sugar – 450 gm

Egg white – 300 gm

Breakfast sugar – 300 gm

Saffron colour 4-5 drops

Green colour 4-5 drops

While chocolate – 200 gm

Bakery cream – 100 gm

Green cardamom powder – 1 tsp

Method

* Firstly, whisk egg white to peak consistency, add breakfast sugar slowly. Once the sugar is mixed, add

almond powder. Separate the mixture in two parts.

* Add saffron colour to one and green colour to the other.

* Transfer the mixture in separate piping bags and pipe on silpat sheet in dots of about 1.5 inches diameter. Bake for 10-12 min, at around 240 degrees.

* Let’s them cool for some time.

* Meanwhile make white chocolate ganache and let it cool down. Flavour with green cardamom powder.

* Now take two different coloured macaroons and pipe the chocolate ganache filling and make a sandwich. Finish with all and serve at room temperature.

Tiranga firni

By Chef Muthu, Sous Chef, Radisson Blu Atria Bengaluru

Trianga Frini Trianga Frini

Pistachio firni

Ingredients

Milk – 500 ml

Castor sugar – 100 gm

Cardamom powder – 10 gm

Saffron

Pistachio puree – 150 gm

Raw rice – 50 gm

Water for soaking rice – 400 ml

Method

* Soak the raw rice with water for two hours.

* Grain the soaked rice into small pieces but make sure you don’t paste it. The rice should not be like a batter.

* Boil milk with sugar, add the broken soaked rice in it and cook till its gets thick in consistency.

* Add the pistachio puree.

*Add the cardamom powder and saffron. Pour it in the glasses or mud bowls, and serve it cold with some crushed nuts and saffron.

Vanilla firni

Milk – 500 ml

Castor sugar – 100 gm

Cardamom powder – 10 gm

Raw rice – 50 gm

Water for soaking rice – 400 ml

Method

* Soak the raw rice with water for two hours.

* Grain the soaked rice into small pieces but make sure you don’t paste it. The rice should not be like a batter.

* Boil milk with sugar, add the broken soaked rice in it and cook till its gets thick in consistency.

* Add the cardamom powder. Pour it in the glasses or mud bowls, and serve it cold with some crushed nuts and saffron.

Orange firni

Milk – 500 ml

Castor sugar – 100 gm

Cardamom powder – 10 gm

Saffron

Orange crush – 150 gm

Raw rice – 50 gm

Water for soaking rice – 400 ml

Method

* Soak the raw rice with water for two hours.

* Grain the soaked rice into small pieces but make sure you don’t paste it. The rice should not be like a batter.

* Boil milk with sugar, add the broken soaked rice in it and cook till its gets thick in consistency.

* Add the orange crush, and some orange rind.

* Add the cardamom powder and saffron. Pour it in the glasses or mud bowls, and serve it cold with some crushed nuts and saffron with some fresh orange.

Cheesecake in Indian colours

By Chef Vineet Bahuguna, Hilton Garden Inn, New Delhi/ Saket

Cheesecake Cheesecake

Ingredients A

Mascarpone cheese – 80 gm

Breakfast sugar – 25 gm

Corn flour – 5 gm

Refined flour – 5 gm

Milk – 20 ml

Vanilla essence – 2 ml

Bakery cream – 20 gm

Ingredients B

Orange crush – 20 gm

Kiwi crush – 20 gm

Ingredients C

Cookie crumble – 40 gm

Butter unsalted (Melted) – 10 gm

Method

* Take cookie crumble and unsalted butter and mix them and place it in the bottom of mould.

* Let this mixture rest for around 20 mins in the refrigerator.

* Meanwhile mix ingredient A using a blender and divide the mixture equally into three bowls.

* To one part add kiwi crush, orange crush to another and let the third part remain plain white.

* Pour the kiwi crush (green) mixture on top of the cookie crumble and let it set in refrigerator for 15-20 mins.

* Take the mould out and pour plain mixture on top and keep it back in refrigerator for another 15-20 mins.

* Again, take out the mould and pour orange crush mixture on top.

* Steam bake the mixture at 160 degrees Celsius for 30-35 mins.

* Once the mixture is cooked and set, let it chill in the refrigerator for two hours at least.

* Demould on a plate, garnish and serve.

Green tea mousse with white chocolate parfait

By Avinash Kumar, executive chef, Novotel Imagica Khopoli

Green tea mousse with white chocolate parfait. Green tea mousse with white chocolate parfait.

Ingredients

Green tea – 20 gm

Whipping cream – 50 gm

White chocolate – 100 gm

Fresh cream – 100 gm

Gelatine – 5 gm

Water – 15 ml

Method

* Boil fresh cream and add melted white chocolate in it.

* Add green tea powder and whipped cream in the mixture and keep aside.

* Add melted gelatine in the mixture and put in desired mould.

* Set it in chiller for half an hour. Assemble it as shown in the plate. And garnish with rose petals.

Three treasures rice pudding

By Dinesh Mhatre, executive chef, Hilton Mumbai International Airport

Three treasures rice pudding Three treasures rice pudding

Ingredients

Indrayani rice – 200 gm

Dairy milk – 300 ml

Sugar – 100 gm

Cardamom – 5 gm

Sweetened condensed milk – 60 ml

Ghee – 80 gm

Grated carrot – 100 gm

Chopped kiwi – 100 gm

Kiwi syrup – 20 ml

Method

* Soak the rice in cold water for 45 mins.

* In a think bottom pan, boil the milk.

* Add soaked rice. Keep simmering till the rice get cooked.

* Add sugar and cardamom powder. Keep it for cooling for some time.

* Divide the cooked rice into three parts.

* Then add 20 ml sweetened condensed milk in each part.

* In one part, add grated boiled carrot. In the second part, add chopped kiwi and kiwi syrup. Mix well.

* In a pudding mould, apply ghee on the sides. Pour kiwi-flavoured rice to make a layer. Make the next layer with regular rice batch. And lastly make a layer of carrot flavoured rice on the top.

* Place the mould in an oven for 10 mins at 180 degrees Celsius.

* Cool it for 30 mins and serve it cold.

* Garnish with dry fruits or seasonal strawberries.

