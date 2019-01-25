Republic Day 2019: Satiate your taste buds at these restaurants in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata

India is going to celebrate its 70th Republic day tomorrow. This is a day for all of us to celebrate and honour our nation and our sovereignty. Being an official holiday, the day is perfect to take a break from the mundane life and revisit Indian history. Not only in mind and spirit, bring in the patriotism flavour to your platter this Republic day. Yes, the importance of good food and wine in every celebration is quite important.

Advertising

Working on these grounds, we have curated a list of restaurants in Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Delhi and Mumbai for you to choose from. Sit back and enjoy the weekend with your loved ones while gorging on tricolour delicacies.

Bengaluru

Rasovara

Rasovara – The Royal Kitchen will be serving specially curated tricolour-themed preparations right from the heart of India. To name a few, the feast will include, among other classic dishes, Jamnagar Potli Kachori, Tiranga Pattice, Tiranga wati Dhokla and the mouth-watering Tiranga Halwa.

Where: UB City, Bengaluru

When: January 23 to January 26

Price: Rs 800

Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center

Tantalize your taste buds with a patriotic spin on scrumptious dishes. Gorge on an array of tricolour-themed treats coupled with quintessential favourites to make this brunch one remember.

Where: Lush, Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel

When: January 26, 12:30 noon to 4:00 pm

Price: Rs 1250

Mumbai

JW Marriott Hotel Pune

Enjoy the true spirit of our nation over some of the finest varieties of traditional food fare at Spice Kitchen and Shakahari. Unite with the rich culinary heritage of Indian cuisine as you indulge in specially crafted dishes.

Where: Spice Kitchen and Shakahari, JW Marriott Pune

When: January 26, 12:30 to 3:30pm

Price: Rs 1,600

The Westin Mumbai Garden City

Rejoice in the glorious milestone of India’s Republic Day; celebrate unity over an exquisite lunch that lauds the rich cultural heritage of Indian cuisine.

Where: Seasonal Tastes, The Westin Mumbai Garden City

When: January 26, 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm

Price: Rs 1800

Hyderabad

The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace

This republic day, feast as the chefs take its patrons on a mouth-watering food journey through the length and breadth of India. With an exclusive brunch offering, guests can relish speciality food items from every state.

Where: Raheja IT Park, Hitec City, Madhapur, Hyderabad,

When: January 26 and 27, 12pm to 4pm

Price: Rs 2250

Sheraton Hyderabad Gachibowli

Connoisseurs can now relish the individuality and diversity of the country with delectable dishes that represent the true legacy of India.

Where: Feast, Sheraton Hyderabad Gachibowli

When: January 26, 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm

Price: Rs 1750

Kolkata

Eat Good Food

Expect to find homely and familiar flavours, given an unconventional and playful twist, an amazing selection of vegetarian and non-vegetarian small plates and mains.

Where: 19, Tarak Dutta Road, Ballygunge, Kolkata

When: January 26

Price: Rs 1000

The Square

This Republic Day, head to The Square for a memorable experience with a dose of patriotism, lavish buffet and a fun-filled day with your family and friends.

Where: The Square, Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences

When: January 26 and 27, 12: 00 noon to 4:00 pm

Price: Rs 1649

Delhi

Farzi Cafe

Advertising

Using natural flavours of fruits and spices, the menu has exquisite drinks offering a fusion of the best-selected ingredients, keeping in mind their seasonal availability.

Where: Farzi Cafe, Aerocity

When: January 26