Sunday, August 14, 2022

Here’s why you should replace paneer with tofu

"Soya is rich in healthy carbs, essential amino acids, vitamin B1 and low in fats, which makes it a healthier alternative for weight watchers, diabetics, and fitness enthusiasts," wrote Tanvi Gulati, a nutritionist

August 14, 2022 5:25:29 pm
Tofu100 grams of tofu contains 76 calories, as compared to paneer which may contain as good as 260 calories per 100 grams. (Representative Picture: Pexels)

While paneer is packed with healthy fats and protein and is a favourite of many, replacing it with tofu comes with its own benefits.

“Both paneer and tofu are packed with healthy fats and protein. However, 100 grams of tofu contains 76 calories, whereas paneer may contain as good as 260 calories per 100 grams,” said Tanvi Gulati, a nutritionist in an Instagram post.

Sharing a low-calorie substitute to paneer bhurji, Tanvi wrote, “Soya is rich in healthy carbs, essential amino acids, vitamin B1 and low in fats, which makes it a healthier alternative for weight watchers, diabetics, and fitness enthusiasts.”

Indian style tofu bhurji

Ingredients
1tsp ghee
1tsp cumin seeds
Finely chopped onion and vegetables like tomatoes, onion, carrot, capsicum, and corn
Ginger, garlic, and chillies
1tsp cream
Tofu

Method
Take a pan, once hot add a tsp ghee
Now, add cumin, onion, and tomatoes
Cover it for sometime
Add ginger garlic and green chillies followed by the vegetables
Add little water and let the vegetable cook
Add fresh cream to balance the taste of tofu
Finally, add scrambled tofu and mix it well

