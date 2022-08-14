Here’s why you should replace paneer with tofu

While paneer is packed with healthy fats and protein and is a favourite of many, replacing it with tofu comes with its own benefits.

“Both paneer and tofu are packed with healthy fats and protein. However, 100 grams of tofu contains 76 calories, whereas paneer may contain as good as 260 calories per 100 grams,” said Tanvi Gulati, a nutritionist in an Instagram post.

Sharing a low-calorie substitute to paneer bhurji, Tanvi wrote, “Soya is rich in healthy carbs, essential amino acids, vitamin B1 and low in fats, which makes it a healthier alternative for weight watchers, diabetics, and fitness enthusiasts.”

Indian style tofu bhurji

Ingredients

1tsp ghee

1tsp cumin seeds

Finely chopped onion and vegetables like tomatoes, onion, carrot, capsicum, and corn

Ginger, garlic, and chillies

1tsp cream

Tofu

Method

Take a pan, once hot add a tsp ghee

Now, add cumin, onion, and tomatoes

Cover it for sometime

Add ginger garlic and green chillies followed by the vegetables

Add little water and let the vegetable cook

Add fresh cream to balance the taste of tofu

Finally, add scrambled tofu and mix it well

