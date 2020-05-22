This common kitchen hack for cucumbers is trending on TikTok

Recently, a kitchen hack went viral when user ‘BasicallyPerkfect’ showed how to remove the bitterness of cucumber in just a few seconds. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Recently, a kitchen hack went viral when user ‘BasicallyPerkfect’ showed how to remove the bitterness of cucumber in just a few seconds. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

With the extended lockdown, we have all the time to spend in our kitchens. Social media has also kept up a steady stream of quick and easy recipes of cake, coffee, desserts, brownies, banana bread, etc. Moreover, TikTok users often come up with quirky kitchen hacks.

Recently, when user ‘BasicallyPerkfect’ showed us how to remove bitterness from a cucumber in just a few seconds, the video garnered over 1 million views and 100k likes. However, just like the Dalgona coffee trend, which Indians have practiced down generations, the “cucumber milking” hack is also common to our kitchens.

But, before that, let’s understand the benefits of cucumbers in our diet. While the fruit is high in water content and ideal for summers, it gets difficult to consume when the bitterness takes over its freshness.

Benefits of cucumber

* Cucumbers are composed of 95 per cent water. They help to keep the body hydrated and replenish it by eliminating toxins. The high water content in cucumber acts as a system cleanser and sweeps waste products out of the system.

* Cucumbers are rich in fibre, potassium and magnesium. All these nutrients are effective in lowering blood pressure. Additionally, its mild diuretic properties, owing to its high potassium and water content, also help to regulate blood pressure.

* It soothes the skin. Apply cucumber juice directly to the skin for instant freshness. Cucumber contains potassium and is ideal for dry skin.

* It reduces dark circles. Keep cucumber slices on eyes every day for 8-10 minutes for reducing dark circles and puffiness around the eyes. Or simply apply grated cucumber for smooth and refreshed skin.

* Cucumber, due to its high water content and anti-inflammatory properties, helps in treating tanning. Mix cucumber juice with yoghurt or lemon juice and leave it on the skin for 10-15 minutes daily. It will lighten the suntan and will treat mild sunburns.

So here’s how you can “milk the cucumber” as the TikTok user said.

Been there, done that? Well, we can proudly claim the “cucumber milking’ trend as our own.

