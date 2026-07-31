Remo D’Souza on strict, ‘cut-to-cut’ meal routine: ‘Particular about my food’

Choreographer Remo D’Souza, 52, opened up about his eating habits, sharing his preference for ghar ka khaana. “I am a little particular about my food. Meal times are very cut-to-cut. Morning, afternoon, and evening. I am the only person in this house who eats ghar ka khaana. All of them order. They eat outside khaana,” said Remo, adding that he wakes up at 7 am every day.

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Expressing that his “upbringing” has had a huge role in his lifestyle, Remo continued, “My dad was in the Air Force. I remember, by 7 am, we would start with our school assembly,” he said in a conversation with Curly Tales. During the interaction, Lizelle also mentioned that he only “drinks soups in the evenings”.