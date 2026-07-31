Remo D’Souza on strict, ‘cut-to-cut’ meal routine: ‘Particular about my food’

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Choreographer Remo D’Souza, 52, opened up about his eating habits, sharing his preference for ghar ka khaana. “I am a little particular about my food. Meal times are very cut-to-cut. Morning, afternoon, and evening. I am the only person in this house who eats ghar ka khaana. All of them order. They eat outside khaana,” said Remo, adding that he wakes up at 7 am every day.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Expressing that his “upbringing” has had a huge role in his lifestyle, Remo continued, “My dad was in the Air Force. I remember, by 7 am, we would start with our school assembly,” he said in a conversation with Curly Tales. During the interaction, Lizelle also mentioned that he only “drinks soups in the evenings”.
Taking a cue from his candid admission, we asked an expert about how a regimented lifestyle helps.
Eating meals at consistent times helps regulate digestion, stabilises blood sugar levels, and even supports better metabolism. “When meal timings are erratic, it can lead to energy dips, overeating, or poor nutrient absorption. Discipline with timing is often more impactful than people realise,” said Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane.
While exact precision may not always be realistic, having a structured routine is achievable. “Even maintaining a gap of 3–4 hours between meals can make a noticeable difference. It’s less about rigid timing and more about avoiding long gaps or frequent, unplanned snacking,” said Sheikh.
Soups can be a light and comforting option, but relying on them alone every evening may not meet all the body’s nutritional needs. “A well-balanced meal should ideally include protein, fibre, and healthy fats. If soups are part of the routine, they should be enriched with ingredients like lentils, chicken, tofu, or mixed vegetables to ensure fullness and proper nutrient intake,” said Sheikh.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.