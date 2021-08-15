Reminisce your childhood memories with boondi laddoo this Independence Day 

On August 15, Independence Day is celebrated day in the country. The day is observed with much fervour and several cultural programmes are held and the flag is hoisted. No Independence Day celebration is ever completed without eating and distributing boondi laddoos. Every Indian has several memories associated with the taste of boondi laddoos.

The Covid-19 pandemic has restricted the usual celebrations. However, that shouldn’t stop you from revelling in the spirit of patriotism and reminiscing your childhood Independence Day memories at home. Chef Ranveer Brar has shared an easy and quick recipe of boondi laddoo that you can make and enjoy at home. Take a look.

Here’s how you can make boondi laddoo at home.

Ingredients

For Boondi Batter

*2 cups gram flour, sieved

*½ tsp yellow food colour powder

*Ghee for deep-frying

For Sugar Syrup

*500 gms sugar

*500 ml water

*2-3 green cardamom pods, crushed

*2 black peppercorns

*A pinch of saffron

*½ tsp lemon juice

Other Ingredients

*½ cup castor sugar

*Silver varq, for garnish

Process

For Boondi

To prepare boondi, add gram flour and yellow food colour to a bowl, mix well. Add some water and prepare a thick lump-free batter. Using a perforated spoon, drop in small rounds of batter into the hot ghee. Deep-fry till they turn golden. Remove and transfer to the prepared sugar syrup.

For Sugar Syrup

Add an equal amount of sugar and water in a deep-bottomed heavy pan. Allow the sugar to melt completely, add in crushed green cardamom pods, black peppercorns and saffron. Allow it to cook until it begins to thicken. Add lemon juice to clean any dirt in the sugar. If the scum comes up then remove it using a perforated spoon. Remove from flame and set aside to cool.

For Ladoo