Is it safe to reheat rice more than once?

Consuming leftover rice is common in many households, whether it is eaten at the next meal or turned into another dish. But reheating rice more than once raises an important food-safety question: should you? It is equally important to consider how the rice is cooled, stored and handled between meals. Let’s find out.

Deepa Mishra, dietitian, Narayana RN Tagore Hospital, Mukundapur, Kolkata, says, “Reheating rice more than once is generally discouraged, especially if it has not been stored properly between meals. While reheating rice is not inherently dangerous, improper storage and repeated exposure to room temperature can increase the risk of food poisoning.”

One of the main concerns, she says, is Bacillus cereus, a bacterium commonly found in raw rice.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

“It can produce heat-resistant spores that may survive cooking. When cooked rice is left in the temperature danger zone, between 4°C and 60°C, for an extended period, these spores can multiply and produce toxins. Some of these toxins are heat-stable, meaning that reheating the rice may not destroy them. Therefore, simply reheating improperly stored rice does not necessarily make it safe to eat,” she adds.

Additionally, repeated reheating can affect quality and texture and cause moisture loss, which may change the starch structure, making the rice dry, mushy, hard, or unpleasantly chewy.

Experts recommend refrigerating cooked rice promptly and reheating only the portion you plan to eat. (Image Source: Pexels) Experts recommend refrigerating cooked rice promptly and reheating only the portion you plan to eat. (Image Source: Pexels)

But that’s not all. “Repeated heating may also contribute to some nutrient loss. More importantly, if the rice is not heated evenly, some portions may remain at temperatures that allow bacterial growth, increasing the risk of spoilage,” Mishra tells indianexpress.com.

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What is the best practice?

The best practice is to take out only the portion you plan to eat and keep the remaining rice refrigerated.

Mishra advises, “Cooked rice should be cooled and refrigerated promptly rather than being left at room temperature for long periods. When you want to eat it again, reheat only the required portion thoroughly and avoid repeatedly reheating the same batch.”

Safe cooling, prompt refrigeration, proper storage, and thorough reheating are key to reducing the risk of food poisoning.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.